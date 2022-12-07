100 years ago – 1922
The following very interesting facts about West Virginia will testify to that:
Deepest well in the world near Fairmont.
Largest stogie factory in the world at Wheeling.
Largest patent medicine factory in the world at Wheeling.
Largest axe factory in the world at Charleston.
Largest sanitary pottery in the United States at Mannington.
More people own their own homes per capita than any state in the Union.
Government census shows that West Virginia has greater percentage of native born population than any other in the Union.
Charleston has more wealth per capita than any city in the United States.
West Virginia has more coal than any state in the Union.
50 years ago - 1972
The Hampshire County Band Boosters are happy to announce that an order has been placed to purchase new uniforms for the Hampshire High Band. This has been made possible by the generosity and help of many business organizations and individuals throughout this past year. To these persons we express our sincere thanks.
Mrs. J.K. Kump’s guests over the holidays were: Mr. and Mrs. Vance Zimmerman, of Hagerstown;
Mr. and Mrs. George Zimmerman, of Charleston; and Mr. Vance McCracken, student at Columbia University, New York City.
No orders will be taken for turkeys or oysters after Dec. 19 - City Meat Market, Romney.
40 years ago - 1982
Jingle bells, jingle bells: Oh, what fun it is to see Santa in his sleigh. You will see the jolly old fellow in the Christmas parade, Dec. 3. Santa will be following his escorts as they march from the Romney Grade School to the fire hall. Come downtown and join in the official opening of the Christmas season.
The Hampshire Memorial Hospital Inc. has received approval for construction and operation of an Intensive Care Unit. According to Carl W. Ballerstein, vice president and administrator the approvals for this service have recently been received, as required from the State Health Systems Agency.
Work may now begin on the remodeling, equipment purchases and hiring of special trained nursing staff that will be needed to operate the Intensive Care Unit.
30 years ago - 1992
Sheldon, Sue and Tim Haines enjoyed Thanksgiving with the Peters clan at the home of Don and Phyllis Peters in Romney.
County Planner Dave Pancake will assume the duties of the development authority when Executive Director S. Porter Smith retires at the end of the year. Commission President Steve Haines said late last week that he expects the transition to go smoothly.
Romney City Council members decided Monday evening to begin negotiations with Central Hampshire Public Service District on a new contract for water service. The action was the result of a request by Central Hampshire to allow the district to exceed the four million gallons per month on the existing 40-year contract.
20 years ago - 2002
RIO – A group of Boy Scouts and Venture Scouts will be traveling to Thailand later this month to attend the Scout World Jamboree.
George Baird, Palm Coast, Fla., is visiting in our area. He also attended the christening service for his twin grandsons, William Stewart and Joseph George, which took place in Fairfax, Va. Parents of the twins are Ralph and Carole Baird.
Lyle and Leona Kidwell accompanied by their daughter-in-law, Marcella, and children Amanda, Jamy and Taylor recently took a trip to Niagara Falls, N.Y. They toured a vineyard where ice wine is made, visited the Green Garden where fall flowers were blooming in abundance, went behind the falls and took in fireworks and the Christmas displays throughout the park.
10 years ago – 2012
ROMNEY — Preliminary site plans are being made to either build a new Sheetz store or renovate the existing structure on Grafton Street. Steve Augustine is the director of real estate for Sheetz.
“We signed land deals and agreements Nov. 30. The new lease agreement is contingent on getting permits from city and state officials,” said Augustine Thursday in a telephone interview from Sheetz headquarters in Altoona, Pa. Augustine said civil engineering has to be completed before a decision can be made whether to build new or renovate the Sheetz building.
ROMNEY — A week after a Hampshire County woman made statewide headlines — and grabbed notice in Washington, D.C., and as far away as San Francisco — her story has quietly faded. Cyndee Landis found notoriety when West Virginia denied her a driver’s license in that name, which she took after her marriage.
This wasn’t a result of the state’s new identification requirements run amok, although that plays a part in it. Landis was turned down because she’s married to a woman, and state law forbids the agency from recognizing any documents related to a same-sex marriage.
