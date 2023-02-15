When Jan. 1 rolled around, we all had the same thought: “New year, new me.”
Well, we’re almost two months into the new year, and studies show that by the time February wraps up, 80 percent of folks have already abandoned their New Year’s resolutions.
Whether your resolutions were to lose weight, pick up a new hobby, exercise five times a week or spend less money, chances are you (and many others) have let them fall by the wayside.
We asked our staff to offer a few simple ideas that can make a big difference in your 2023 for the better.
Write this down
Writing in a journal is about more than “Dear Diary.”
The act of putting pen to paper and just writing about what you’re thinking or feeling – ANYTHING you’re thinking or feeling – can help improve your quality of life significantly.
How?
Well, it reduces stress, for one. Journaling actually can lessen the amount of stress you carry, which will have positive effects on your physical, emotional and mental health.
There’s no “right” way (“write” way?) to do it, either. It’s not a “one size fits all” practice – maybe you prefer to type on a document on your laptop. Maybe you prefer to scribble with a pencil in a notebook.
Maybe you’re a feather-quill-and-parchment-scroll-type of person. Seriously – whatever works.
“Self care” is often thought of in terms of bubble baths, face masks, spa days and
Journaling can also keep your memory sharp. It can put you in a better mood.
We all have those days where our thoughts and emotions are one, big, tangled-up mess. Journaling can help you make sense of it all.
If you can’t seem to get started, there are plenty of prompts online – so get Googling.
Or, you can start simple, with “Today, I’m feeling…” and see where that takes you. You might be surprised.
You may have had a resolution to lean into self-care, and journaling is a little bit more of a structured, specific way to put yourself first.
– Emma June Grosskopf
Social fitness and happiness
In 1938, Harvard researchers commenced a long-term study to find out – what makes us happy? The Study of Adult Development gathered health records from 724 individuals from around the globe to uncover what makes a good life.
For over eight decades, the study asked thousands of questions and recorded hundreds of measurements from brain scans to blood work.
Contrary to popular opinion, it’s not money, exercise, relaxation, a healthy diet or career achievement.
The most consistent finding after 85 years of research is: the stronger our relationships, the more likely we are to live happy, satisfying and overall healthier lives.
Now that I’m officially over-the-hill, I have placed an emphasis on social fitness.
Social fitness requires an honest assessment of my relationships and devoting time and effort tending to the connections that help me flourish.
Achieving a healthy balance of social fitness is ever-changing and challenging.
According to M.D. Robert Waldinger, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, there are seven keystones of support:
1. Safety and security
2. Learning and growth
3. Emotional closeness and confiding
4. Identity affirmation and shared experience
5. Romantic intimacy
6. Help (informational and practical)
7. Fun and relaxation
When evaluating a relationship, you can use the following exercise to help you see below the surface of your social universe. Place a + symbol in the column if a relationship adds support to your life and a minus if a relationship lacks that support.
Personally, I struggle knowing the right time to fade out a disadvantageous relationship. Loyalty is an attribute I hold in high regard; consequently, I tend to hang on to negative connections for the sake of dependability. Isn’t that what a good friend is supposed to do?
My friend Rich, someone I have known for decades, recently moved from Indiana to Colorado – a move which I applauded. Since moving to the Rocky Mountains, Rich’s career blossomed and he found the woman of his dreams – so I was told.
But, it wasn’t true. Rich fabricated stories repeatedly but was forced to admit to his deceptive activities in early January.
I was upset, disappointed, frustrated and flummoxed.
Looking back on our conversations, I began to question — was anything he said true? Is being a “good friend” worth the distress and disappointment?
In order for me to achieve a healthy level of social fitness, it’s imperative to reduce relationships with negative influences on my mental and physical status. A relationship of consistent dishonesty lowered my social fitness.
Throughout life we are faced with a vast range of situations involving family and friends, but knowing when to reduce or remove a relationship might be necessary when striving for happy, satisfying and overall healthier lives.
– Nick Caroll
Take pictures
So many resolutions focus on change – “improving” yourself or your lot in life. Maybe you made resolutions to “get better” at something, or try something new.
Here’s a thought – take photos.
It’s a simple addition to your everyday life. You’re going for a walk through Romney? Snap a few photos. You’re going to your sister’s baby shower? Take pictures.
You just bought a new car? Take a selfie with it.
Not to sound clichéd, but life is short, and pictures are worth 1,000 words.
So, if you take a lot of pictures, that’s a TON of words.
There are people in our lives that won’t be there forever. There are kids who, pretty soon, won’t be kids anymore. Photos can help you capture a moment, a feeling, an experience that may never happen again, and you’ll always have that to look back on.
Whether you keep them in a digital album or whether you print them and keep scrapbooks, committing to taking pictures in 2023 is a sustainable “change” that you’ll be thankful for down the line.
– Emma June Grosskopf
Find that sunlight
Andrew Huberman, a respected American neuroscientist, often suggests his listeners receive at least 10 minutes of sunlight every day – 20 when it’s cloudy.
Applying this practice to other aspects of life may further betterment. Didn’t stick to your New Year’s resolution? Try again.
Remember: there are 10 full months left in 2023 – roughly 300 days.
Too often, we are either quick to judge ourselves harshly or to throw our hands up and surrender completely to life’s demands.
Slowing down our chaotic internal dialogue and approaching things with a child-like curiosity and openness can redirect our day.
Example: Let’s say you made genuine intentions of waking up at 4:35 a.m. to be at the gym by 6 (agh, the precious life of a Purgistvilleian), but when that fails… what then? Beating ourselves up about it is only a waste of time.
Take 10 minutes (or five, who’s counting?) to reevaluate. Walking, praying or stretching are just a few ways to do that.
Okay, so you still need to achieve this intention. How can you set yourself up to reach that intention or goal tomorrow?
Setting up rigid and unrealistic goals can be crushing. Artistic masterpieces and thriving businesses start somewhere.
Start small. Write down your goals. Check them off as you achieve them. Cross things off that aren’t working. Learn what works for you and be persistent. There is a whole year, a whole life ahead of you.
With the busyness of life, section off just 10 minutes to find that sunlight – literally or figuratively.
Discipline with a splash of sunlight is necessary if we want to make permanent changes in our lives.
“You can, you should and if you’re brave enough to start, you will.” – Stephen King
– Kenia Itzep
4 worse
While we’ve given you a few things “4 better” to chew on as you head into the rest of 2023, here’s a few things “4 worse” that are worth stopping this year.
• Procrastinating – get organized, get a planner, and commit, already!
• Overconsuming – buy what you need, pass on what you don’t. It’s that simple – and it helps you save a little money.
• Comparing yourself to the successes of others – everyone’s life trajectory is completely different. Another person’s successes should have no bearing on how you go about your own life.
• Camping in your comfort zone – being comfortable is great, but trying new things can help you learn and grow. Don’t set up shop permanently in that comfort zone; branch out this year.
