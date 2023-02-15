camera.png

When Jan. 1 rolled around, we all had the same thought: “New year, new me.”

Well, we’re almost two months into the new year, and studies show that by the time February wraps up, 80 percent of folks have already abandoned their New Year’s resolutions.

When evaluating a relationship, you can use the following exercise to help you see below the surface of your social universe. Place a + symbol in the column if a relationship adds support to your life and a minus if a relationship lacks that support.
Rascal

Kenia takes a moment to slow down and say hi to her friend Rascal.

