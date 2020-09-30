All month
Ride to fall’s glory
The Potomac Eagle begins its annual autumn glory schedule this weekend, running all month long.
Saturdays and Sundays has 2 trains running through the Trough from Wapocomo Station (just north of Romney on Route 28). Trips are at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday trains head through the Trough at 1 p.m.
Fall service winds down Nov. 1 with a 1 p.m. trip through the Trough and a 10 a.m. trip to Green Spring.
Tickets are available at www.potomaceagle.info or by calling 304-424-0736.
Scaring up fun
Wendell Manor is back in business for its annual scarefest at the House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring.
The house, barn and surroundings have their usual assortment of scares nightly from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for the next 5 weekends — Oct. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 and 29-30-31.
The doors open on Oct. 29 and 30 for blackout nights — all the lights are off and you’ll work your way through the place with a glowstick.
Tickets cost $15 for the entire treatment.
OCT. 2-3
Pretty as a pumpkin
The Hampshire Co-op’s 1st-ever pumpkin decorating competition has an entry deadline of this weekend.
Entries must be delivered to the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Friday or Saturday (Oct. 2-3) for consideration.
The pumpkins need to be unsigned. They will each be photographed for the group‘s Facebook page and on display at the co-op.
It’s an external decorating contest only – no carving or electrification allowed. Prizes are being awarded for kids and adults in 2 categories – prettiest and scariest.
OCT. 17
Back on stage
Fiddler Dakota Karper brings her talents to the Riverside Stage at Capon Bridge’s River House for a Saturday show that will be the 1st live concert there since the pandemic began in March.
The show will run from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are $10 now and increase to $12 the week of the concert. Those under 18 get in free.
Tables are limited to parties of 6.
OCT. 17
Ducks in a … pond?
The annual Ducks on the South Branch race is taking an indoor detour this year.
Instead of floating down the river, the ducks will be mixed up in a pool for a random drawing on the month’s 3rd Saturday. Winners will be notified the following week.
Tickets are available at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., or Anderson’s Corner, both in Romney. The event is a fundraiser for the co-op, which showcases local artists and artisans and provides classes and seminars.
Besides the $500 top prize, ticket-holders can win cash, gift certificates and works by co-op members.
The co-op is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
And don’t forget:
Columbus Day
Oct. 12
Boss’s Day
Oct. 16
Sweetest Day
Oct. 17
Halloween
Oct. 31
