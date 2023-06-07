Sally Mullins

We are in the major gardening season and the weather, as usual, is not cooperating. We had a lot of rain early on, but not so much now and early plantings are doing poorly. It’s also hard to water the whole area where you’ve planted seeds. 

Our houseplants and the plants from last year we’ve been bringing in and out all winter and spring are all hanging on the deck and up at the gate. I think I need a few more calibrachoas hanging off the deck, though.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.