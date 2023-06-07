We are in the major gardening season and the weather, as usual, is not cooperating. We had a lot of rain early on, but not so much now and early plantings are doing poorly. It’s also hard to water the whole area where you’ve planted seeds.
Our houseplants and the plants from last year we’ve been bringing in and out all winter and spring are all hanging on the deck and up at the gate. I think I need a few more calibrachoas hanging off the deck, though.
Our jackmanii clematis finally made a showing. Nelly Moser has been done for a while now. The mock orange (Philadelphus) bloomed profusely but has not finished. Her scent is amazing. Some years back, we purchased one that had gorgeous large flowers, but they had no scent. Sometimes hybridizers focus on one aspect and other features get lost along the way.
It’s time for vacations and many times if you go on a short trip, a really thorough, deep watering of your houseplants before you leave should be sufficient. If you’re going for a longer length of time and have a neighbor watering for you, be sure to tell them when to water. Sometimes a thoughtful neighbor can literally kill your plants with kindness by overwatering them.
Grouping outdoor plants in containers near a water source and out of the afternoon sun is a good way to help plants conserve water and the shade will help reduce the need for water while you’re away. Plus, if someone is doing your watering for you, they won’t overlook any.
If your compost heap fails to get hot enough to do its job, mix in some green matter and manure to aid in the decomposition. A compost pile is not of much value if it doesn’t heat up enough. Give it a couple turns with your pitchfork and some time before you give up on it.
This is really a good time to begin a journal. Making a note of when your different plants begin to grow and how they fare throughout the growing season will come in handy in the future. If you have plants that are not doing as well as they should, go out with a notepad and take time to really look and record what you see. Look at the soil and make a note where it dries out too quickly or stays waterlogged for long periods of time. See where the shadows fall and where any sun-loving plants are shaded by trees or other plants. You might be surprised by what you find. Plan to move them to a more agreeable site. This is also a good time to see which plants have the least problems and maybe consider planting more of them.
If you have ever thought about putting a sundial in your yard, June 15 is the day to put it out. Place it so the shadow falls on your 12 p.m. position at exactly noon on that date.
If you have a shallow birdbath, you need to be persistent in keeping it clean and filled with water. This is a good time to get your water lilies planted in your pond.
Although it can be time consuming, weed control is important for several reasons. It conserves moisture, nutrients in the soil and helps prevent the spread of disease and harmful insects. To avoid back strain and assorted muscle pains (many muscles I never realized I had), try to kneel rather than bending over from your waist. And, before your body begins to complain, move on to another job.
It is not too early to begin deadheading your annual bedding plants to prolong the bloom period. Same goes for your hanging baskets.
Don’t forget – the library is looking for old yearbooks. Please consider donating any you can. Thank you.
