This past week, our son has been intrigued by the monetary graduation gifts delivered to his oldest sister.
After the 3rd or 4th day of seeing the presents in multiple congratulation cards, he declared, “I can’t believe she’s getting so much money just for finishing high school. I have half a notion of quitting high school right now, so I can start getting money.”
I enlightened him, “No one sends out announcements for kids who quit high school.” I pointed out that his sister received congratulatory gifts because she completed high school, not just because she finished it.
There’s a difference between being finished with something and completing something.
For example, as I explained to our son, “You can be finished with eating your supper, but food might still be on the table. You’d be finished your portion, but you wouldn’t have completed the meal if there were still untouched vegetables on the table.”
In other words, to finish something is to end it. Whereas to complete something is to see it through to its entirety.
In just a couple more years, I reassured him that I’d send out cards with his picture on them when he graduates from high school, too. Then, and only then, will he most likely, receive monetary congratulation gifts for completing his education.
Contrary to his initial belief, I wanted to make sure our son realized graduation gifts aren’t some get rich quick scheme. Like most things, the reward comes after putting in the work and completing the job.
Furthermore, my guess is after he watches his sister handwrite personalized thank you notes to everyone who sent her a gift, our son might very well change his mind about wanting to rush announcing he’s finished with school. Just a few weeks ago, when looking over the class choices for his sophomore year, he adamantly gave any elective he thought might require extra writing work a hard pass.
Luckily for our son, when our neighbor stopped by to deliver a gift for our high school graduate, she asked also to see him. After meeting with her, he walked away with an offer to do some yard work and earn his own monetary gift.
On Saturday morning, he reported to work and came home Saturday afternoon with ideas of how to spend his money.
When I asked if he finished the job, our son indicated that he finished for the day. However, there was still more work to be done before the job would be fully completed.
I smiled, thinking the lesson I tried to teach him about the difference between finishing and completing something was sinking in a little.
Then our son shared, “I’m not going to waste my money when I complete this job. I’m going to buy a vintage poster for my gaming area or a Lego bonsai tree or maybe both.”
A look of puzzlement replaced my smile. I guess once I finish letting that comment sink in, we’ll complete another conversation — this time about the difference between squandering and saving.
