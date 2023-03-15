It looks like we are still on our roller coaster ride into spring. Sunday it tried to snow and sunshine. Both gave up and just got cloudy.
Belated birthday wishes to Patricia Swann, who celebrated on March 7.
Congratulations to Rylee Koontz, who won the CAKE award from the Romney Middle School seventh grade. CAKE stands for Catching A Kid Excelling. Congratulations to the winners from the other classes.
Besides setting our clocks ahead one hour and checking our smoke alarms this week, other events are wearing of the green on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day. Get out your Dutch oven and cook that good corn beef, cabbage, and other celebration food and don’t forget the drinks – what everyone has been waiting for.
The beginning of spring, on one of my calendars, is Monday the 21st. Oh, well, it is still no guarantee for warmer weather. Happy St. Patrick’s Day and happy spring.
