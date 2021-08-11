July is over, the Hampshire County Fair is history and August is here. Each month seems to bring more activities to life.
Harse members and friends joined forces to enjoy one another and the 1-room school hour tour on Monday, Aug. 9. The group, comprised of Jean Shoemaker and her daughter Rowanna, Martha Bloom, Gerald Mathias, Robert Smith, Joyce Oates, Carol Fultz, Marvin Kurylo and Brenda Hiett, got an early start to enjoy the cool morning. As always, our agenda changed as new information came to light. Bob Smith furnished bits of information about the structures we were seeking. Cleveland School no longer stands on Bald Hill Road and exists only in the memories of those who once attended there. We drove to Grassy Lick Road, turning right onto Starnes Road, which in turn took us to Woodview Trail. There, we hit paydirt when we discovered the ruins of Black Lick School. A picture of some of the students and the structure are pictured on page 114 of “Historic Hampshire.”
A county unit law was passed by the West Virginia Legislature in early 1933. At this time, our present educational system was created, with a school superintendent and a county board of education. Consolidation began, and many of the small schools were gradually closed. Black Lick School was already in existence in 1933. At some point after the school’s closure, it became a private residence. Artifacts found at the ruins give proof of that: bedsprings, old sink, bathtub, etc. We moved on, discovering the Davy School in a nearby area.
The school has survived by being turned into a private home with an added addition. It is painted blue and located in a wooded area. The school closed in 1952 and afterwards became the property of DeWitt and Ruth Clinton, now of Uniontown, Pa. Pastor Clinton served the Romney Christian Church for many years. The structure now serves as a weekend getaway. Part of the group had not been present when we visited Walnut Grove School, located at Hampshire High School, so we decided to explore it more fully. The Main Street Café was nearby, and our appetites led us there for an enjoyable lunch and an hour of reminiscing.
Carol, Joyce and I are Fort Mill Ridge members and assisted in a stand at the Peach Festival on Friday afternoon and Saturday. The turnout was tremendous and everyone was enjoying the music, food and entertainment. Peach dumplings, peach pie, peach ice cream, peach tea, hot dogs, chili dogs and nachos were on the menu and we served an endless stream of hungry folks. Other food vendors were also providing complete meals, funnel cakes and kettle corn. Today, our church sermon told the story of Jesus feeding the masses with a few fish and loaves of bread. I now have an inkling of how he must have felt when he viewed the huge crowd of people who gathered to hear him speak.
The eastern end of the county also held their annual Capon Bridge Volunteer Fireman’s Yard Party on Friday and Saturday. Country ham and chicken dinners were served to the crowd as they enjoyed the successful event.
Food seems to be all I think about, but a family reunion is coming up this weekend and I have more food to prepare. It’s always a difficult decision to make, so wish me luck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.