I’ve been working in news for less than 3 years, but one of the lessons I’ve stumbled across in those months have been that certain words lose their “oomph” sometimes.
It’s a little sad, to be honest, to be 25 years old and so jaded. We talk about this sometimes in the Review office, words like “tragic” or “beloved.” Sometimes, we hear these words so often that they just don’t resonate with us the way they’re supposed to.
Another word like that, for me, is “crisis.”
I’m guilty of overusing this term to talk about, say, a broken nail, a smelly sink drain or a handful of wiry, black mustache hairs that sprang out of my upper lip overnight.
Those are inconveniences. Those are unfortunate circumstances. Those may put a little storm cloud over my head for a few hours, but they are certainly not “crisis.”
We were talking a few months ago in the office about the national blood shortage. I’ve heard that called a “crisis.” I wasn’t really thinking too much about it, because giving blood is something OTHER people do. It’s not really a Me Crisis.
I actually hate needles, to be fair. They give me the heebity-jeebies, and anything having to do with blood or veins or anything like that makes me woozy. I always feel like that excuses me from giving blood, and I was content with my excuse.
And then, I heard an alarming statistic.
Did you know that only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood, and that less than 10 percent do?
That statistic prompted me to try to learn a little more about this blood shortage, which, the more I learned about it, was sounding more and more like a real, no-kidding crisis.
One pint of blood (called a “unit,” apparently) can save up to 3 lives.
Also, about 1 in 7 people who get admitted to a hospital need blood.
Unlike other human-type body things (this’ll surprise you, but that’s not an official term), there is no substitute for blood. As in, if someone’s life is dependent on receiving blood and there isn’t any to be had, there isn’t anything that can be used as a hail-mary substitute.
And the last little factoid that shocked me to my core: if only 1 percent more of all eligible Americans would give blood, there wouldn’t be a shortage anymore.
And I thought, “You know what? I can be part of that 1 percent.” So I scheduled an appointment, and I donated blood for the very 1st time on Feb. 22.
I was nervous. I had the heebity-jeebies something fierce. The gal who took my blood was very nice. She had pretty red hair and fabulous long eyelashes. I wondered what mascara she used.
Needles still make me uncomfortable. If I think too hard about veins or blood or anything like that, I still get woozy.
But here’s the thing: being “uncomfortable” is not a good enough reason not to give blood.
I had always thought, “Eh, I don’t really like needles. Someone else will donate, and I won’t have to.”
Well, I don’t know who “someone else” is, but according to the numbers, they aren’t donating. Being a little uneasy isn’t a good enough reason not to at least see if you’re eligible to give blood.
The questionnaire had about a million questions. It took longer than 2 minutes.
And you know what? You may not be eligible. There are lots of things that can rule you out.
But if you’re not sure, and the only reason you have NOT to try is that needles give you the heebity-jeebies, I, as a fellow HJ-haver, am telling you that it’s not good enough. We’re talking about people’s lives here.
So take a deep breath, put on your Big Girl Pants and try.
If 1 percent more Americans gave blood, the blood shortage would disappear. That sounds like a solvable crisis to me.
