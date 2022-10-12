Dr. Roy Knight

Some time ago, as I pulled into the parking lot of a Sheetz, there was a man under a tree in the corner of the parking lot sitting on a rolled-up sleeping bag. He held a sign. It said, “Vet. Homeless and hungry. Will you help? God bless you.” Cars and trucks drove right past him without stopping. So did I. After all, I don’t know him. I don’t know what he needs or if his needs are legitimate. I don’t know why he is in the situation he claims or if it’s even true. Besides all that, I was in a hurry to eat lunch and finish my errands.

 You know how sometimes a thought sort of just comes to you? You didn’t think it on purpose. You don’t want to keep thinking about it, but it won’t go away. As I was filling the car with gas, I started thinking about a gospel story by Jesus. We call it the Parable of the Rich Man and Lazarus, (Luke 16:19-31). Then I began to wonder and even worry just a bit. Is that Lazarus? Am I the rich man? Will that Vet one day be comforted in the bosom of Abraham while I am in torment? I don’t really think that’s what this parable is saying, but, just in case, I stopped and gave him a 10-dollar Sheetz gift card and said, “Here, you can go buy something to eat.”

