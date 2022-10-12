Some time ago, as I pulled into the parking lot of a Sheetz, there was a man under a tree in the corner of the parking lot sitting on a rolled-up sleeping bag. He held a sign. It said, “Vet. Homeless and hungry. Will you help? God bless you.” Cars and trucks drove right past him without stopping. So did I. After all, I don’t know him. I don’t know what he needs or if his needs are legitimate. I don’t know why he is in the situation he claims or if it’s even true. Besides all that, I was in a hurry to eat lunch and finish my errands.
You know how sometimes a thought sort of just comes to you? You didn’t think it on purpose. You don’t want to keep thinking about it, but it won’t go away. As I was filling the car with gas, I started thinking about a gospel story by Jesus. We call it the Parable of the Rich Man and Lazarus, (Luke 16:19-31). Then I began to wonder and even worry just a bit. Is that Lazarus? Am I the rich man? Will that Vet one day be comforted in the bosom of Abraham while I am in torment? I don’t really think that’s what this parable is saying, but, just in case, I stopped and gave him a 10-dollar Sheetz gift card and said, “Here, you can go buy something to eat.”
So does that reserve me a place on Abraham’s lap next to this guy or will I see him from afar, separated by a chasm neither one of us can cross? Was 10 dollars enough or should it have been 20? Should I have invited him to lunch? Paid for a night in a hotel? Offered him a room in my house?
Those are the kind of questions that arise when we interpret parables literally, turning them into a story of historical fact. When we do that, the questions are usually endless and unanswerable. We cannot treat parables as mere metaphors or symbolism that have no real-life implications for how we live. So what about today’s parable? What is it saying to us, and what is it not saying to us?
For one, God is concerned about the poor and expects us to be concerned. That is clear throughout scripture in both the Old Testament and the New Testament. We reveal God’s presence in our lives by sharing God’s concerns and by acting as God acts. That does not mean that the poor are our ticket into heaven. We do not buy our way to heaven. We help the poor, feed the hungry, house the homeless, care for the sick, visit prisoners and work for justice because that’s simply who and how God’s people are to be. The question isn’t what’s in it for me but what’s in it for them. What does our Christianity, faith and experience of Jesus Christ offer them?
Another thing, the gate and the chasm are the same thing. The chasm that separates Lazarus and the rich man in the next world is simply a manifestation of the gate that separates them in this world. The rich man carried it with him into the next world. It was a part of him. Remember again; this parable is not about whether the rich go to hell and the poor go to heaven. Abraham himself was a rich man.
The gate that separates and divides us in this world is not a condition of circumstances or categories: rich or poor, black or white, immigrant or citizen, gay or straight, Muslim or Christian, Democrat or Republican or any other category you might add to this list. That gate is a condition of the human heart. The gate that becomes a chasm always exists within us before it exists between us.
Let your gates be opened and your chasms filled. It’s what the kingdom of God looks like. We already have everything we need. God’s point was not to send Lazarus to the rich man’s brothers. God was not denying them anything. Nothing was lacking. They already had everything they needed. The word of God that opens gates and fills chasms is the same word of God proclaimed by Moses and the prophets, the very same word embodied in the person of Jesus Christ. He is the image of our opened gates and our filled chasms, the image of whom we most truly are and who we are to become.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, dear reader, so you can be gentle to and with others.
From a sermon preached at Romney FUMC, Sept 25, 2022 by Dr. Knight Appreciation to Brenda Foley for this suggestion.
