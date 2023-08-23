The Timber Ridge Christian Church held their annual church/Sunday school picnic on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Back Creek Road farmhouse of Ruby LaFollette. It was a great day of worship/fellowship and good food. There were 35-40 members and guests in attendance. The church thanks Ruby and Roland for hosting this event.
The church is currently making plans for their annual yard/soup/sandwich sale, which will be held on Sept. 8 and 9.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, Ray and Marie Spaid will hold a family reunion/picnic at their home on Christian Church Road.
There will be a veterans appreciation festival at the Capon Bridge Fire Dept. grounds on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon until 6 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Elizabeth Wingfield, Aug. 28; Sue Davis, Aug. 29; Cooper Davis, Wendell Hott, Henry Smith, Aug. 30; Alan Brill, Sept. 4; Emma Vanderlinden, Sept. 5; Yvonne Hopper, Sept. 6.
Congratulations to Cole and Tori Davis, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Aug. 18.
