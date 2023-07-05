July 8
Bluegrass & BBQ
An evening of bluegrass will benefit the Romney swimming pool – a popular cause for fundraisers here this summer! The event at Crystal Valley Ranch just north of Romney will run from 4 until 10 p.m. and will feature music from Brandon Rickman and the Next Generation (on stage at 5) and Blue Rudge Outlaws, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Anderson’s Corner, the Town of Romney office and the Romney Brew Station. Tickets will include music and food at the event.
July 8
Concert: Noah Fowler and Sally Mae Foster
From 6 to 9 p.m. on July 8, folks can enjoy a doubleheader evening of music at The River House in Capon Bridge. Nashville-based Noah Fowler will return to TRH, bringing his talents and deeply-rooted music tradition, and Sally Mae Foster will bring her indie folk sound to the stage.
Weather permitting, the concert will be held outdoors on the Riverside stage.
Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door.
July 15
Concert: Celtic and more
Enjoy some of the Honeybee Community Choir’s lilting Celtic tunes at their concert in Romney on July 15. The event begins at 4 p.m., and will accept donations – a $10 suggested donation – for attendance. All proceeds will go toward the Romney pool renovation. There will be a reception afterward, too.
The concert will be held at the Brannon Auditorium on the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind’s campus – on the corner of Antigo Place and Birch Lane.
July 15-16
2nd annual Hampshire County Farm Crawl
In an event that celebrates local farmers and supports Hampshire’s agriculture, the second annual Farm Crawl is back on July 15 and 16, with over 30 farms around the county holding open houses, crafts, meet and greets and more.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the event will be countywide from 10 a.m. until 4. Farms from River Road to Paw Paw, to Slanesville to Capon Springs will all be participating – check the Farm Crawl website for more details and a map of farms: cometohampshire.com/wvfarmcrawl/
July 15-16
Annual corn festival
Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company will be holding their annual corn festival on July 15 and July 16.
The event will welcome barbecue dinners, vendors and crafters – and the ever-popular fireman’s Battle of the Barrel on Sunday.
The event will be held on the fire company grounds at 239 Springfield Pike.
July 23-24
Fly-fishing workshops
There are three fly-fishing clinics in July, and they all require prior registration.
These free clinics will take place on July 23 and 24, and will bring expert instructors from the Friends of the Cacapon River and Trout Unlimited to show proper technique.
The clinics will be Cacapon-River-based at The River House in Capon Bridge.
Folks can sign up at cacaponriver.org/activities.
July 22
‘The Secret Garden’
Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Romney this summer with a performance of “The Secret Garden.” Auditions for the two performances – which will be held at 1:30 and 4 p.m. July 22 – are scheduled at 10 a.m. on July 17.
Various rehearsals are scheduled through the week from 10 a.m. until noon and 12:15 until 2:15 p.m., with dress rehearsals that Friday.
Keep an eye on the Review for more details and information regarding the program, and anyone with questions can contact Joanne Snead at 304-298-3039 or joanne_snead@yahoo.com.
More information, visit hampshirearts.org.
July 24-29
66th Hampshire County Fair
You know what to expect from this annual, Hampshire-favorite weeklong event: live music performances throughout the week, a tractor pull, mud bog, pageant teens and queens, livestock shows, all that wonderful fair food and rides, games and more.
This year, fair week will also include fireworks.
For information on schedules each day and gate prices, visit hampshirecountyfair.com – and keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the Review’s annual fair section, which will be your guide to one of the county’s most exciting weeks out of the year.
July 29
Artisans market
The River House in Capon Bridge is holding their seasonal Artisans Market on July 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The open-air market will be bustling with local artists showcasing, demonstrating and selling their work. It’s a good opportunity to come meet the artists and shop for handmade goods (maybe get a jump on holiday shopping).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.