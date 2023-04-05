bit

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for shoe polish.

100 years ago – 1923

Fight against speeders – Through 80 special officers in all counties in the state and with the cooperation and assistance of local authorities in all cities, towns and counties the state road commission will wage a vigorous campaign to eliminate the speeder, the wreckless driver and the man who operates his automobile while he is in an intoxicated condition.

