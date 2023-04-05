100 years ago – 1923
Fight against speeders – Through 80 special officers in all counties in the state and with the cooperation and assistance of local authorities in all cities, towns and counties the state road commission will wage a vigorous campaign to eliminate the speeder, the wreckless driver and the man who operates his automobile while he is in an intoxicated condition.
The very cold weather which visited this section the latter part of last week resulted, according to estimates made by various orchardists in the several sections of the county, in more or less damage to the Hampshire County fruit crop. This is the third consecutive year such damage has occurred from cold snaps in the spring, both last year and the year before the crops being practically wiped out.
50 years ago – 1973
W.W. “Pop” Bailey, 106, Winchester and formerly of Romney, passed away Monday afternoon at
Winchester Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was the former owner and operator of Sunrise
Orchards.
Sunday, April 8, Wendy Sue Michael, 3-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger W. Michael, was christened by the Rev. Ronald R. Brooks at Romney United Methodist Church.
40 years ago – 1983
Members of the 23rd Battalion of the U.S. Navy Seabees from Cumberland, Md., assisted employees of the Hampshire County Board of Education in moving its offices from the Courthouse Annex to the former Romney Fire Company building. The move became necessary when the County Commission voted to obtain a building to replace the board of education offices. Plans are in progress to move the county magistrates and sheriff’s department into the now vacated building.
An unusual tribute in memory of Ruby M. Haines has been made by her friends and relatives to the Augusta Animal Hospital, Lowell Hott, DVM, in the form of cash contributions to care for puppies and kittens until homes are found for them. Haines was a lover of cats and dogs and had them for pets all her life. She had visited the animal hospital with her own cat and dog and had expressed a great interest and concern in the work and effort which was being done to care for and find good homes for such animals. A most fitting memorial.
30 years ago - 1993
Hampshire High School Boosters recently recognized Buddy Hott for his generous contributions to the
club.
Local artist, George D. Sansom, has recently completed a series of oil paintings pertaining to the beautiful American Bald Eagle. A resident of Hampshire County since 1970, Sansom is the produce manager at Romney Super Fresh.
Two maple trees were planted on the courthouse lawn last week in honor of S. Porter Smith and his wife, Barbara, for their years of service and dedication to the county.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — Aerial mapping of Hampshire County is apparently under way as part of the statewide addressing program. Once completed, the county will have a “city style” road name and addressing system.
County 911 supervisor Brian Boley and county Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Crouse updated County Commissioners Monday on the mapping and road naming project.
Boley said “L-shaped” roadway markings are in place in the county to be used by the aerial mapping crews.
Commissioners approved a request by Boley and Crouse to use $13,000 in 911 funding to purchase computer-generated mapping equipment for the county road naming project.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County officials Monday took direct steps in beefing up efforts to fight drug trafficking and drug use in the county. The County Commission committed $25,000 to the sheriff’s department to provide for expanding the law enforcement deputy force. The allocation will allow the department to add an eighth deputy.
10 years ago – 2013
For the past three years, Tabitha Wolford of Bloomery has played the lottery. This lottery didn’t involve winning money but was for her family to win tickets to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. This year Tabitha, her husband, Chris, and their two sons, Conner and Mason, were notified in early March that they had been selected to participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll held on Easter Monday at the White House. “It was amazing to be that close to the White House and take part in such a long running American tradition,” Tabitha said. “The egg roll that both boys participated in was the most memorable event for me to watch.”
CHARLESTON — Although officials at the West Virginia Department of Highways have a general rule not to construct a roundabout on any grade above 3-percent, design work continues on the one in front of Hampshire High School.
That side of the hill on Route 50 in front of HHS is a 6-percent grade. When asked if anyone from the highways department has physically seen the area, Director of Communications Brent Walker said Tuesday he didn’t know the answer to that question. Although there is concern about the traffic and the 6-percent grade, engineers continue to work on the roundabout design.
