The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney holds children’s story hour every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: sheep, mice, ducks and fish. Crafts and activities will also be provided to go along with the themes.
May 1-7 – Children’s Book Week. The theme is “Find your Spark,” and we will have posters up, have activities throughout the week including a “Draw Along” art station, a “Find your Spark” challenge and a party.
May 2, 5:30 p.m.: Lego Night – Flowers
May 4, 5-6:30 p.m.: May the 4th be With You Party. Games, prizes and snacks
May 9, 5:30 p.m.: Food of the Month – Kale
May 10: Board meeting
May 10, 11 a.m.: Creative Movement with kids. Twist and Turn with Whitney Bryan-Chapman.
May 11, 5:30 p.m.: Snuggle & Read. We will be reading books about flowers, making a flower craft and doing a fun giant-sized board game with giant dice.
May 13, 11 a.m.: S.T.R.E.A.M. We will be learning about cloud formations, making toilet tube binoculars to use for looking at clouds outside and then going to learn how to build paper airplanes and have paper airplane races and measure distance and times, in honor of National Paper Airplane Day on May 26.
Month Long Programs
Beanstack: Our challenge will be “May your Mind Bloom” for kids of all ages. Any books read during the month of May count for this challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the top readers in different age categories.
Scavenger Hunt:There will be hidden flowers throughout the downstairs area of the library for children to find. Get your scavenger hunt list at the front desk, find all the hidden flowers and turn it in at the front desk to receive a small prize.
Makerspace:Paper Origami Flower: There will be lots of different colored and patterned paper along with instruction for folding different flowers for you to choose from
Seed Library: Stop by and pick up some seeds for your garden this year (four packs per variety).
Prom Dresses:We will have free prom dresses available for students to attend the prom (1 dress per person)
Passive Program: Whose pet is who? Can you guess what pet belongs to which HCPL staff?
Knitters:Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Displays
National Road Trip Month
National Wild Flower Month, with free wildflower seed giveaway
May 1-6 Patron Pet Photo display, Star Wars book display.
May 8-13 Eat What You Want display with recipe books.
May 1-14 Mother’s Day book display — patrons can display pictures of themselves with their mothers.
May 22-27 Turtle book display
