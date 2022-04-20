Your guide to the festivals and big events here this year
May
May 7
25th annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Days
North River Mills
“A relaxing step back in time” is the slogan for this low-key, old-time fun in the largely abandoned turn-of-the-century town that’s home to one of the nation’s official National Natural Wonders, Ice Mountain, where even in summer, arctic flora grows by the ice vents. There will be folk music, clogging, hay-less rides, a falconer, historic re-enactors and corn crib art show and (probably) guided tours of Ice Mountain in the morning. Events start around 10 and wrap up mid-afternoon.
June
June 4
Civil War Memorial
Taggart Hall, Romney
Beginning May 30, memorial services will be held countywide to honor the boys of Blue and Gray, with flags placed on graves. June 4 will see guest speakers on history, memorial ceremonies, a musket salute and more. The day begins at 9 a.m. with coffee and doughnuts at Taggart Hall with Fort Mill Ridge Foundation members.
June 17-18
1st Cacapon Riverfest
The River House, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Four bands, food and activities including a river parade — if DNR has completed work on a new boat ramp on Christian Church Road.
June 17-19
8th annual Kindred Spirits Festival
Purgitsville
Artists, craftsmen, music, food and good-quality spirits made in small batches
June 18
Hampshire Family Frontier Day
Fort Edwards, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Opening day for Hampshire County Frontier Days (which runs from May 28 until Oct. 2, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5, and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.) at the site of a colonial-era family fort from the French and Indian War. Historically centered activities start at 10 a.m., with re-enactors demonstrating skills and customs of the time, artisans, crafts and more.
June 25
13th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival
Romney
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (rain or shine), at the Wapocoma Campground, 5 miles west of Romney on River Road. Food, crafts and a children’s corner with activities for children, all leading up to the fireworks show after dark.
July
July 1-2
Rio Fun Festival
Old Rio Schoolhouse
Parade, music, food, 50/50 drawing, cake wheel, plus a cruise-in, cake walks, games, food, music, and more.
July 2
Concert and fireworks
Fire Hall, Capon Bridge
Maria Rose and Danny Elswick perform at 8 p.m., with fireworks following after dark.
July 2
31st Slanesville celebration breakfast
Slanesville Ruritan Club building
8 a.m. to noon. A celebration for both the community and the country as a whole, breakfast will be accompanied by the annual car show, live music, silent auction and more.
July 21-27
65th annual Hampshire County Fair
Fairgrounds, Augusta, W.Va.
Carnival, games, mud bog, pageants, live music, animal judging and all that great fair food.
August
Aug. 5-6
67th annual Capon Bridge Yard Party
Fire Hall, Capon Bridge
Auction Friday night, volleyball tournament Saturday. Also: chicken and country ham dinners, bands, queen’s pageant, games and more food
Aug. 5-7
9th annual West Virginia Peach Festival
Romney
Celebrating the area’s agriculture. Royalty will be crowned, peach foods are available, along with events for kids, a parade, live music, crafts and vendors.
September
Sept. 10
8th annual Heritage Days Car Show
Romney Cycles, Romney, W.Va.
You’ll find trucks and motorcycles on the grounds too, along with eats, vendors and other activities. And, of course, a cornhole tournament.
Sept. 10
4th annual Hampshire Highlands Arts Festival
Romney
Artists will be displaying their wares and their skills in Romney, alongside a day of food, fun and music celebrating the area’s rich history and culture.
Sept. 23-25
15th annual Founders Day
Fire hall, Capon Bridge
Live music, kids activities and historic re-enactors both days. Saturday has a lumberjack competition. Sunday includes a chili cook-off, hayrides, car show and 5K run. The festival opens with a Friday night Rain Crow concert and runs 10-6 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday.
October
Sept. 30-Oct. 31
House of the Setting Sun and Haunted Barn
Green Spring
Open weekends through Halloween, it’s the biggest, most elaborate and most popular haunted house in the Potomac Highlands.
Oct. 1-Oct. 23
Fall foliage train rides
Wapocoma Station, Romney
Daily excursions on the South Branch Valley Railroad (twice daily on Saturdays and Sundays) in October, through the soaring Trough, where eagles nest.
Oct. 8
9th annual Loom Community Festival
Central United Methodist Church, near the top of Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Barbecue chicken dinners, bluegrass music, children’s activities and more.
Oct. 8
Autumn Harvest Festival
Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby
Beginning at 11 a.m., sample the chili cooked outdoors over a fire, homemade vegetable beef soup and “world famous” South Kirby pulled pork. There’s the antique tractor and car show, music, crafts and vendors, games and activities for kids, an auction and a bake sale.
November
Nov. 26-Jan. 1
Festival of Lights
Central Hampshire Park, Augusta
More than 120 light displays, many animated, some with sound draw thousands of cars each holiday season for the free, self-guided tour.
December
Dec. 10
Christmas in Romney
Downtown Romney
Start the day with breakfast with Santa, let the kids decorate gingerbread houses mid-morning, watch the parade at noon and wrap it up with the 81st annual Christmas party for kids at FNB Bank, the longest ongoing event in Hampshire County.
Dec. 1-Dec. 31
Winterfest
Around Hampshire County
The entire month of December will hold festive surprises for young and old alike, with “Festival of Trees” displays in both Romney and Capon Bridge, craft fairs, winter concerts, vendor markets and so much more.
Dec. 18-23
Christmas Trains to the North Pole
Wapocoma Station, Romney
The ride includes cookies, hot cocoa, music, caroling, story telling, “crafty” elves and a very special visitor.
