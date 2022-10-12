Don’t be fooled by warm fall days; these night temperatures are getting too low for your hanging pots and baskets. Even if you don’t want to bring them in for the year, they need to be brought in for the cold nights.
It is not too early to be thinking about digging your summer blooming bulbs. As the night temperatures drop, most of your summer bulbs will let you know they need to be taken indoors for winter. I have found a digging fork to be the best tool for the job. Actually, I find it to be the most convenient for me when digging most anything out. I am not very big and using a regular shovel is a chore for me. But it’s easier for me to plunge the fork tines in the ground near the bulbs (but not so close they get speared), then move the fork back and forth to loosen the soil, making it easy to get the bulbs out with no damage. Then shake the loose soil off and let them dry in the shade. Always be sure they are completely dry before you put them in winter storage. I find mesh bags placed in a cool, dry area to be the easiest way to store them in the winter.
Caladiums will begin to look tired even before it’s time for frost. When their leaves begin to yellow, go ahead and dig them up. Be sure to separate and label the different colors. When the leaves yellow and die, it’s time to dig gladiolus corms. Cut the tops about a half-inch from the top, label and store them somewhere cool and dry also.
After the 1st frost has blackened the leaves, it’s time to dig canna lilies and dahlias. Cannas need to be divided every 3 or so years and any old rhizomes discarded. Dahlias need divided each year. Cut the stem back to about 4 to 6 inches. Clean and label each clump.
Calla lilies are much more than an annual gift plant. When given as a gift, many folks treat Calla lilies as annuals and toss out the plant once it has bloomed, but she is actually a perennial. She gives you the option of keeping it outdoors all summer and then either indoors as a houseplant or allowing it to go dormant by withholding water in winter. You can even keep her indoors year round. She is much more versatile than folks think.
Planting tender bulbs in large containers works well for us. We simply let the soil dry completely and bring the whole container in for the winter. We don’t water or do anything except let them rest in their container until the weather warms up and they can go back out to the garden.
If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to get those tired annuals into the compost pile or trash. They’ve served you and the garden well and need to be done.
Resist the temptation to fertilize your perennials. You don’t want to stimulate any new growth that won’t get hardened off before winter. Cut back any plants that are sagging. The garden looks neater if everything is trimmed and it’s better for the plant also. Hold off on heavy winter mulching; we need a heavy frost first. One of the main purposes of mulching is so the ground doesn’t freeze and thaw during the cold of the winter, so the ground needs to freeze before we mulch.
Buildings and wood fences should be painted as often as necessary to maintain an attractive appearance and preserve the wood. These cool, dry days of fall are an ideal time for this.
Many different winter squash are available at Spring Valley Market now. If you have never tried a spaghetti squash, why not give it a try? Along with many beautiful fall mums, there are pumpkins for everyone. There are even some especially for pumpkin pie. If you have ever used a regular pumpkin for pie, you know what a mess that can be, but the little pie pumpkins make that all a thing of the past. Stop and ask for one and give it a try.
There are all kinds of strange gourds you can use for decoration, and some Indian corn is always welcome for the porch.
Clean and get your birdfeeders ready for winter. Many birds will be passing through on their way to warmer winter homes, so it’s not too early to put them up. Leave your hummingbird feeders up – their relatives will be passing through now, also.
