Don’t be fooled by warm fall days; these night temperatures are getting too low for your hanging pots and baskets. Even if you don’t want to bring them in for the year, they need to be brought in for the cold nights. 

It is not too early to be thinking about digging your summer blooming bulbs. As the night temperatures drop, most of your summer bulbs will let you know they need to be taken indoors for winter. I have found a digging fork to be the best tool for the job. Actually, I find it to be the most convenient for me when digging most anything out. I am not very big and using a regular shovel is a chore for me. But it’s easier for me to plunge the fork tines in the ground near the bulbs (but not so close they get speared), then move the fork back and forth to loosen the soil, making it easy to get the bulbs out with no damage. Then shake the loose soil off and let them dry in the shade. Always be sure they are completely dry before you put them in winter storage. I find mesh bags placed in a cool, dry area to be the easiest way to store them in the winter. 

