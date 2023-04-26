Colby Nichols 2022

I want to dive deeper into my column from last week into a topic that most if not all believers struggle with – belonging. 

From both examples that I had mentioned, Thomas and Peter, they both needed more to believe and know they belong to Jesus.  Why couldn’t Thomas take the word of the others after the first appearance? From this, it really gives more of an inside look at the disciples. How close were they? From reading the scriptures and seeing many movies over the years based upon the Bible, I often get the picture of a group of guys bonded together and maybe high fiving each other in times of excitement and triumph. After all, they did go on fishing trips together. But were they really a band of brothers? 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.