I want to dive deeper into my column from last week into a topic that most if not all believers struggle with – belonging.
From both examples that I had mentioned, Thomas and Peter, they both needed more to believe and know they belong to Jesus. Why couldn’t Thomas take the word of the others after the first appearance? From this, it really gives more of an inside look at the disciples. How close were they? From reading the scriptures and seeing many movies over the years based upon the Bible, I often get the picture of a group of guys bonded together and maybe high fiving each other in times of excitement and triumph. After all, they did go on fishing trips together. But were they really a band of brothers?
Luke mentions on a couple of occasions about arguments of who is the greatest amongst the group:
“Then a dispute arose among them as to which of them would be greatest. And Jesus, perceiving the thought of their heart, took a little child and set him by Him, and said to them, ‘Whoever receives this little child in My name receives Me; and whoever receives Me receives Him who sent Me. For he who is least among you all will be great.’”(Luke 9:46-48 NKJV)
“Now there was also a dispute among them, as to which of them should be considered the greatest. And He said to them, ‘The kings of the Gentiles exercise lordship over them, and those who exercise authority over them are called “benefactors.” But not so among you; on the contrary, he who is greatest among you, let him be as the younger, and he who governs as he who serves.’” (Luke 22:24-26 NKJV)
Think of the backdrop of both arguments amongst this “close” group of disciples. The first dispute occurred just after the time when Jesus took Peter, James and John up on the mountain and he was transfigured before them.
Jesus had just separated three of them and took them to see something from another world, they saw Jesus as he truly is in Heaven. Do you think those three thought they could have been better than the others after this?
The second dispute was at the “Last Supper” when Jesus said someone would betray him. As I have discussed before, some were outspoken at this time about never betraying while others just repeated the chorus about never leaving. But to argue about who is the greatest at this time? Imagine this at this hour, the focus was on them and not what Jesus was trying to tell them.
From these accounts, I hope you can get a glimpse into this group we call the disciples. Yes they were chosen and ultimately did great things for the Lord but not with their greatness. On both occasions of arguing, Jesus points to what truly is great in the Kingdom of God. He who is least in the Kingdom, AKA a child, will be considered great. He who is greatest among you will be like the younger.
As I discussed last week, we all have different needs within our walk of Faith. Jesus will take some to the top of the mountain while for others you may have to wait eight days to see the scars. Ultimately we must understand that our experiences with the Lord don’t make us greater than anyone. This world and its kingdoms like to argue and even exercise who is the greatest but Jesus teaches us we must become like a child, like the younger and not be concerned about ruling over anyone.
Don’t get me wrong, God has given us dominion over his creation and with that comes great responsibility but when it comes to His Church, Jesus is the Head. He has been given all authority in Heaven and on Earth and He desires us to be like a child. Not children disputing about who is in charge but children loving to be in His presence. Children not concerned about earning love and manipulating each other to gain position. We must remember as we exit this season of Easter, Jesus paid it all and he declared “It is Finished.” Have faith like a child, love like a child.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.