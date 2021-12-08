“It isn’t so much what’s under the tree, but more what’s in your heart. Do you celebrate Whose birthday it is, or presents right from the start? The spiritual cannot be boxed or wrapped, for how do we wrap Christ’s love? It’s free for the asking, and given to all. A gift from the Father above. Ask the Giver of Gifts to come and dwell forever in your heart. Don’t wait a moment for Heaven to begin. Now is the time to start.”
Birthday wishes next 2 weeks: Jordan Householder, Dec. 7; Taulana Hamilton and Mike Ginevan, Dec. 8; Anna Hamilton, 1 year old, Dec. 11; Christina Heavner and Katie Wells, Dec. 15; our great granddaughter Saraya Owens, Dreama Swope and Jessica Bradly, all on the 17th; Betty Sulser, Dec. 19; grandson Anthony Lewis and Suzanna Brannon, Dec. 20; Angie Smith and Darla Sturgeon, Dec. 21.
Anniversary wishes to Billy and Brandie Taylor, Dec. 18; Jared and Kelly Shaffer and Zack and Alexis Miller, Dec. 21.
Don’t forget the Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park starting at 5:30 to 10 each evening. Also, ride on into town and see the display on the courthouse lawn of trees; all are beautiful.
Capon Chapel Church will have a program on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. — all are welcome. Lighthouse Assembly of God will hold their Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, eating at 1 p.m. Stockings for children up to 18 years at community building in Points. Meat and silverware furnished. Call Roger or Beverly if you have any questions.
Electric has been going out a lot this week. Was ready to hit the send button for my article, and it went off at 4 p.m. and came back on at 11:35; didn’t hear what happened but glad it wasn’t freezing out. Sorry for those workers.
Sympathy to Mildred Grabiel Tidwell family who went to be with her Maker this week. She was a wonderful person and friend.
Prayers for Mary Alice Moreland, Terri and Mike Santymire, Jeff Veach, Betty Kidwell, Donna Bohrer, Crystal Moreland, Keith Lambert Jr., Kenny and Lou Wolford, Willis Bohrer and all the lonely.
Remember the reason for the season.
