First Baptist puts focus on music
Romney’s First Baptist Church will introduce new hymnals Sunday in a worship service filled with music.
The “Worthy of Worship” Sunday service begins at 11 a.m. at the church at 325 W. Main St.
In addition to congregational singing from the new hymnals, members of the church will present special music, as will Chris Chambers, who hosts an annual Christmas concert at the church.
Weekend revival at Mountain View
Mountain View Assembly of God will have 4 revival services over 3 days this weekend.
Steve Messick will deliver the word of God at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call Pastor Steve Landis at 304-851-3151. Mountain View is on U.S. 50 atop Cooper Mountain.
Timber Ridge staging sale
Timber Ridge Christian Church’s annual indoor yard sale will start at 8 a.m. both this Friday, Sept. 10, and this Saturday, Sept. 11.
Food for sale includes chicken salad and country ham sandwiches, vegetable soup and baked goods.
The church is at 5700 Christian Church Road in High View.
Pancakes and more at Mountain View
Start the day with all-you-can-eat pancakes before you hit the bake and yard sale at Mountain View Assembly of God Saturday, Sept. 25.
The $6 breakfast ($3 for kids under 12) begins at 7 a.m. and runs until food is sold out.
You can get an hour earlier start, at 6, when Strite’s Donuts will start selling until 2 p.m.
In addition to the yard and bake sales, homemade soups will be available. Everything wraps up at 2 p.m. For more information, call Diana at 304-496-9174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.