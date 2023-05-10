Hello, I have much to tell you, and I will begin with my Virgil along the Capon River over a week ago. Early on the morning of April 26, my telephone rang before 8 a.m. A friend was calling to tell me the green bridge would be moved that day. I hurriedly found my purse and car keys and drove to Capon Bridge, hoping the bridge was not in motion yet. I crossed the temporary bridge and turned up Capon River Road to the structure which once housed the Christian Church. It was a great spot with a clear view of the project. I was astounded to see I was not the only person there. Tim Reese was also watching from the same spot. We exchanged “Good Mornings” and names and settled down for the action. Most folks were watching from the east side of the river, but we had the best vantage point.
Soon Ed Maurer arrived and placed his camera and tripod in position for great pictures. Carl Nitz also arrived and backed his car in to take advantage of the scene. Very slowly, the bridge began to move away from the western bank. After just a few feet, all movement stopped. We had wondered exactly how the moving would be done, possibly by lifting it with a crane and placing it on solid ground in front of the River House. The bridge had been raised to permit roller bearings under it and was then fastened to a tow truck and pulled to a new position. As with any large project, it did not go quickly. The bearings were starting to flatten out under the impact of the bridge’s weight. Workers could be seen being lifted up under the bridge to make repairs to the rollers. We could see the flash of the welding equipment then the bridge moved a few more feet. By 10:30 a.m., I knew I needed to visit a bathroom. This is an important physical need that cannot be ignored. To the best of my knowledge, public bathrooms in Capon Bridge are scarce to none. The library is equipped with a public bathroom, but I didn’t want to cross the river, so I went up to the Dollar General, which also has a bathroom. After purchasing a bag of popcorn and using the facilities, I returned to my post. At noon I left my post to recharge my telephone and gather up a folding chair and my crochet project. The bridge moved a few more times, but repairs were eating up the day. By five o’clock, the bridge was about halfway across. I thought the workers would quit for the day, so I returned home for food and then came back to the library for an evening meeting. The bridge arrived all the way over to dry land at about 8 p.m., and I was there on the east side to see it arrive.
