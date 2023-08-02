Brenda Hiett

I want to go on record as saying I will not be sorry to say goodbye to the hottest July on record. My years are becoming numerous, so I have some experience to justify my statement. With the exception of the extreme heat, July has much to recommend it. My appetite for Arnold’s corn was quenched as I savored the taste of summer on a cob, followed by large, ripe blackberries from the nearby Lazy A Farm. They make great pies, cobblers, desserts and jams and are mouthwatering, eaten one at a time from a freshly picked basket. The berries are available for sale at the Johnny Oates fruit stand on Rt. 259 

I spent an evening at the Hampshire County Fair with Shirley Davy. We were attending to promote the Capon Bridge Library book about the town of Capon Bridge. The book can be ordered now and will be available in late 2023 or early 2024. This book will tell the story of Capon Bridge and its birth, from 1830 to 1933.

