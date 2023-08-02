I want to go on record as saying I will not be sorry to say goodbye to the hottest July on record. My years are becoming numerous, so I have some experience to justify my statement. With the exception of the extreme heat, July has much to recommend it. My appetite for Arnold’s corn was quenched as I savored the taste of summer on a cob, followed by large, ripe blackberries from the nearby Lazy A Farm. They make great pies, cobblers, desserts and jams and are mouthwatering, eaten one at a time from a freshly picked basket. The berries are available for sale at the Johnny Oates fruit stand on Rt. 259
I spent an evening at the Hampshire County Fair with Shirley Davy. We were attending to promote the Capon Bridge Library book about the town of Capon Bridge. The book can be ordered now and will be available in late 2023 or early 2024. This book will tell the story of Capon Bridge and its birth, from 1830 to 1933.
Prayers are welcomed for my neighbor, Don Wolford and his son-in-law, Glen Davis. Both of them are vital members of our community and are dealing with serious health issues. Don is suffering from a large kidney stone and will be undergoing a process to break it up. Glen is recovering from recent surgery for a malignant growth. Vicky Davis is very busy as she fills the roles of daughter, wife and caregiver to her family. We pray for a return to good health for them.
The Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge held the annual picnic on Sunday, July 30th, on the grassy banks of the Capon River at the Mervin Wolford Ruritan Park. Approximately 30 members gathered to worship in song and speech led by North River Mills Church members Terry and Steve Bailes. The service was followed by a bountiful covered dish meal featuring the fruits and vegetables of summer.
Our summer is flying by, and August will also be a busy month. The Peach Festival will be held in Romney this coming weekend; family reunions and fire company yard parties are also in our near future.
