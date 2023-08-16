All of God’s Word is truth. We as humans cannot change truth.
II Timothy 3:16 states “All scripture is given by the inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.”
God’s Word begins with Genesis 1:1 and ends with Revelation 22:21. There is a firm rebuke in Revelation 22:18, 19: “If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.”
When we alter or change the Word of God, the truth is not being brought forth. Sin, in the Old and New Testament, is whatever goes against the Truth or violates God’s Holy Word.
God’s Word declares in Hebrews 13:8 that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” He does not change, and God’s Holy Word does not change because Truth cannot change. As ministers, we have to be very careful of the warning to add to God’s Word or to take something from it. We cannot choose to believe only certain parts or dismiss the parts we don’t like. Failure to take all of God’s Word seriously is a matter of spending eternity in Heaven or Hell. When we as ministers give people false hope – by changing God’s Word – it is like the words of Christ in Matthew 15:14 “…if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.”
When we as ministers uphold sin – makes no difference what the sin is – we are giving those people a false hope, and their blood will be upon our hands. Ezekiel 3:18 is very explicit: “When I (God) say to the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.”
Ministers will be held more accountable as people are looking to us for the Truth. One day we will stand before the Holy God and what will He say? Enter thou in to the joy of the Lord or depart from Me, for the Truth is not in you?
