Thanks to COVID-19, Labor Day looks a little different this year than it has in the past. These days, it seems like many people in the community are exploring the “new frontier” of the working world: working from home. Here are 4 Hampshire County names that are giving new meaning to the word “homework.”
Mom of 7: Autumn Harris
“I honestly just love being around my kids.”
7 kids, 1 big job
Autumn Harris of Three Churches has been working from home for the last few months, doing a very important job: being a mom.
The mother of 7 just started her online training for going back to her other job as a substitute at the School for the Deaf and the Blind, but she was a full-time stay-at-home mom for a year.
With 7 kids ranging from 7 months old to 17 years old, Harris and her husband Douglas, a Hampshire County veteran, keep a tight schedule, and they’ve adjusted a bit during the pandemic.
“My husband and I do 1-on-1 time with each kid, 10-15 minutes with just 1 kid so they have special times during the day,” she explained. “We started this at the beginning of quarantine. So on Monday, Wednesday and Friday my husband does something with the boys and I do something with the girls, then Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday we switch. Sunday is family day.”
As a mom, Harris is “clocked in” 24/7, but it’s a job she wouldn’t trade for the world.
“I honestly just love being around my kids,” she said. “Also, when they tell me something they’re so excited about and you can see their eyes light up and how proud they are. And when they come say they love me and they cuddle me throughout the day.”
Woodworker, Poet: John Berry
“I know a great deal of my confidence and my success as an adult has come from this work. ”
Crafting success
John Berry, who sits on the board of the River House, has started hosting lessons at his workshop for those interested in woodworking. It’s not your usual “working from home,” but with Berry’s background in the carpentry, woodworking and constructions trades, he is sharing his knowledge with folks interested in DIY projects.
He’s teaching these classes at his shop in Winchester, Va., and he’s offering a 6-week course that meets weekly and costs $850.00.
Carpentry and woodworking is a “labor” that can be overlooked as a skill, but Berry said some of the skills he teaches can benefit kids or adults in their futures.
“Teaching a child or an adult how to build something from scratch, or to make a simple home repair, install some flooring, make and hang a shelf, etc., has not only the benefit of saving a hug amount of money, but it is also a tremendous confidence builder,” Berry said. “When I look back on my own apprenticeship to these skills, I know a great deal of my confidence and my success as an adult has come from this work.”
Offering these classes during a pandemic is also a way for folks to hone a skill that might be new to them during a time when it seems everyone is learning a new skill or hobby.
“I’d have to say that part of this is in response to my own personal desire to work from home,” added Berry, “but it is also coming from a desire to help people become more self-assured in their own ‘home work’ too.”
Author, Musician: Elizabeth Podsiadlo
“You kind of have to find the thing to get you in the groove. When it takes 10 years to write a book, it’s easy to get lost. ”
The write idea
Elizabeth Podsiadlo, who runs Honeybee Music Studio out of her Romney home, has added another labor of love to her plate over the last few months.
Or, rather, re-added.
She has been working on the 3rd book in a culinary ghost story mystery series, a book titled “Sonoma’s Gold,” which she’s been trying for 10 years to complete. The COVID-19 pandemic presented her with the perfect opportunity crack down creatively and finish it.
“With the prompting of my dear friend Margaret Broderick, she said, ‘am I going to be able to read this before I’m dead?’” Podsiadlo said with a laugh. “She helped push the proverbial canoe out of the mud and into the water.”
Podsiadlo has spent the last few months finishing it up, and she said there’s a lot of research that goes into writing this style of book. The book has significant Native American themes, and she has even listened to Native American music to keep her inspired and creatively motivated.
So much so, that she and her daughter, Betsy, have worked together to create a theme song for “Sonoma’s Gold.” She laughed and said that it’s not often you come across a book with a theme song, but it was important to her.
“You kind of have to find the thing to get you in the groove,” she explained. “When it takes 10 years to write a book, it’s easy to get lost.”
With the pandemic relegating many folks to their own homes, Podsiadlo said she has taken advantage of having more folks around to give her feedback.
“I’ve been able to ask more people in my circle about their opinions,” she said. “It keeps the process energized.”
WVU Extension: Candace DeLong
"I am definitely looking forward to when we can host ‘normal’ events and educational sessions again.”
Home, sweet office
Candace DeLong is a WVU Extension Agent for Hampshire County, and she started working there last November.
“Before March 15, I was never home,” she said.
With the pandemic throwing in-person working up in the air, DeLong was one of the many Hampshire County folks who had to start working from home, but she was initially excited to spend more time in her own space.
“I love my little house and 10 acres,” she said. “It’s pretty nice to sit on the porch and work. Plus, my dog is super happy.”
DeLong lives in Capon Bridge, and she said while she’s working at home she saves a lot of time and gas money not driving to Romney everyday.
“Since my job isn’t all office work, but involves being out of the county, the transition of being away from the office isn’t as hard as not being able to hold events and gatherings,” DeLong explained.
Right now, the extension office personnel are trading days in the office, so someone is always there between Monday and Thursday.
“We are starting to host in-person educational events again, but are limited to 10 people or less,” she added. “I don’t mind doing the office work at home, but I am definitely looking forward to when we can host ‘normal’ events and educational sessions again.”
