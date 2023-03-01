Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, March 2, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-1p.m. Bingo, cost is one nonperishable item.
Monday, March 6, Romney: 11a.m. Game Day; 11:30 a.m. Fraud and scam information.
Friday, March 3, Springfield: 3 p.m. National Flag Day. Trivia quiz with prizes. Test your flag knowledge.
Tuesday, Match 7, Springfield: Celebrate March birthdays.
Tuesday, March 7, Capon Valley: 10:30 a.m.-1p.m. Bingo, cost is one nonperishable item.
Menus
• Meals cost a recommended $5 donation for those 60 and over; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, March 2 – Potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, cooked carrots, yogurt, peach crisp
Friday, March 3 – Fish fillet with wheat bun, mac and cheese, peas and corn, carrots and celery sticks, tropical fruit, cookie
Monday, March 6 – Swiss steak with tomatoes and onions, wheat bread, brown rice, lima beans, fruit, cinnamon bun
Tuesday, March 7 – Chicken tenders, French fries, corn, cherry tomatoes, biscuit, apple crisp
Wednesday, March 8 – Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, cake with blueberry topping
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, March 2 – Potato soup with cheese, ham salad sandwich, cooked carrots, yogurt, peach crisp
Monday, March 6 – Swiss steak with tomatoes and onions, wheat bread, brown rice, lima beans, fruit, cinnamon bun
Wednesday, March 8 – Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, cake with blueberry topping
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, March 2 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread, dessert
Friday, March 3 – Turkey and rice soup, peanut butter on wheat, cucumber tomato salad, Chef’s choice fresh fruit, dessert
Tuesday, March 7 – Tuna casserole, peas, cottage cheese, wheat roll, peaches
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, March 3 – Fish fillet with wheat bun, mac and cheese, peas and corn, carrots and celery sticks, tropical fruit, cookie
Tuesday, March 7 – Chicken tenders, French fries, corn, cherry tomatoes, biscuit, apple crisp
* * *
March 1 starts the “March for Meals” campaign, celebrating when a national nutrition program was added to the Older Americans Act of 1965, ensuring millions of older adults could remain healthy and independent at home. Stay tuned during March for additional information on activities and events, raising awareness of this vital service for our Hampshire County seniors.
* * *
Three bus trips sponsored by the Committee on Aging are on the schedule for 2023.
• Myrtle Beach Show Trip: The six-day, five-night trip scheduled for April 17-22 includes lodging, eight meals and three evening shows. Visitors will stop at Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination facing a beautiful 27-acre lake.
• The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum: This summer bus tour to Ohio is scheduled for July 17-21. The trip features four nights of lodging in the Cincinnati area and boasts cultural experiences with admission to the Ark Encounter, Cincinnati Museum Center and Creation Museum. The BB Riverboat sightseeing cruise also ensures an enjoyable experience.
• The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
