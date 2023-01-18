Lana Koontz

Sympathy is extended to my friend, Norma Shanholtzer, on the loss of her sister, Jeanne Robinett, who lived near Keyser. Jeanne passed away two weeks ago and will be missed by family and friends.

Saturday before last, Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith were in Martinsburg, Pa. and had dinner at Traditions.

