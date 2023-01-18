Sympathy is extended to my friend, Norma Shanholtzer, on the loss of her sister, Jeanne Robinett, who lived near Keyser. Jeanne passed away two weeks ago and will be missed by family and friends.
Saturday before last, Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith were in Martinsburg, Pa. and had dinner at Traditions.
Several in the area have had an upper respiratory infection and a terrible cough. Wish them a speedy recovery.
I had calls from old friends last week and enjoyed talking with them. Those who called were: Ray Brown of Pleaston, Calif. and Doris Smith of Philadelphia, Pa. Not much to write about, so enjoy this nice weather we are having in January, because February is soon coming up and it can be a bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.