Dr. Roy Knight

Last week I turned 70, and some have asked what it is like.  

I’ll tell you – it’s an experience of profound gratitude.  I came wailing into the world on May 26, 1953, with nothing owed to me.  And before I took my first breath, an army was assigned to my care: doctors, nurses, administrators, dietitians and diaper-changers.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.