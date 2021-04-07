CHARLESTON — More than 1,000 health professional students from colleges and universities across West Virginia have volunteered to administer vaccines in coordination with local health departments and community health partners.
The initiative – the West Virginia Vaccine Administration, Collaboration and Support Team is the result of a partnership among the state’s National Guard, Department of Health and Human Resources and Higher Education Policy Commission.
“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to students pursuing careers in healthcare,” Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker said. “This unique experience is allowing them to play a critical role in West Virginia’s already remarkable vaccination campaign.”
Just over 1,000 students from 32 health sciences programs across West Virginia have opted in to help with vaccination clinics throughout the spring, summer and fall.
Since March 17, the VACS Team has already deployed 112 students to assist with clinics. The remaining students are in the training process and will be deployed to communities throughout the state in the coming weeks.
“Being a part of the WV VACS Team has provided the opportunity for me to work directly with my student colleagues from other disciplines while giving back to our communities during a time of need,” said Mary Jane Braham, a pharmacy student at West Virginia University.
“Participating in the vaccine distribution has allowed us more vaccine training during a time when some of our regular clinical rotations weren’t available because of COVID,” added Claire Miller, a Marshall University nursing student. “This has been good for me professionally and provided me the opportunity to help my community at the same time.”
Prior to working in communities, students complete an online course designed to enhance their knowledge about Covid-19 vaccines and their administration. Once fully trained, groups of students work under supervision with local health providers to give vaccines and support data entry.
Colleges determine whether students participate in this voluntary program for either course credit or community service.
“It has been a wonderful experience to help coordinate these health professional students to assist with the vaccination efforts across West Virginia,” said Skylar Upton, a recent WVU exercise physiology graduate and VACS Team project coordinator. “I am proud to be part of the WV VACS Team and the work it is doing.” o
