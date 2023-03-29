Looks like spring is busting out all over. The forsythias and daffodils are just beautiful, and other flowers are coming along.
The flowering trees, bushes and fruit trees are beginning to bloom, and birds are building their nests. It’s just a warm, happy feeling to see this come alive after a cold, dreary winter.
Tuesday of last week, Wanda Koontz attended a dinner and craft party at Gail Richie’s home in Spring Gap, Md.
The parents of Skyler Wotring and Rylee Koontz are very proud of their girls. Skyeler and Rylee are seventh-grade students at Romney Middle School and took second place at their Science Study Fair and took third place at the Social Study Fair last week.
Belated birthday wishes to Linda Landis, who celebrated on the 25th. Get well wishes to Gale Smith, who spent a few days in the hospital last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.