RAD

Lynelle Horst strikes a dummy during RAD’s self-defense program held last spring.

ROMNEY — Romney Elementary School will host a two-day self-defense program, Rape Aggression Defense System (RAD), for women on Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This nine-hour self-defense course begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance. It then progresses to the basics of hands-on defensive training.

