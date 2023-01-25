ROMNEY — Romney Elementary School will host a two-day self-defense program, Rape Aggression Defense System (RAD), for women on Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This nine-hour self-defense course begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance. It then progresses to the basics of hands-on defensive training.
Romney resident Sheila Hott praised the program for the “confidence” it gave her “knowing that should she ever be put into a situation, she would be able to defend (herself).”
Hott said the self-defense program was offered to her when she worked at the Hampshire County Assessor’s office, but she “highly recommends” it for all women. She even passed down the training to her two daughters.
“I think it’s very important for a person to be able to gain the awareness of the dangers that we, especially in today’s society, often overlook,” Hott added.
Others are looking forward to taking the class.
Dot Calvert, who also lives in Romney, expressed that her desire to take this class was “due to the increase of crimes at malls, parking lots, gas stations and women returning to their cars.”
Calvert shared that she learned what to do in an active shooter incident from a class Cpt. Jamie Carter taught at the Romney Methodist Church years ago.
“These classes sure open your eyes as to what can happen suddenly and how to react,” Calvert pointed out.
“Many things that I thought I would do in an incident were the wrong thing to do.”
Cpt. Jamie Carter, a RAD-certified instructor, explained that this program differs from other self-defense programs.
“Our first entire day is all lecture and discussion,” he explained
They focus their discussions on things such as differentiating between different types of assault, such as rape.
“Rape is a word that, as a community and a society, it’s kind of avoided. So we talk about it.”
According to the Department of Justice, younger women (aged 18-34) are at the highest risk of sexual violence. Awareness about social norms has increased, but these incidents are still heavily underreported; 52 percent of cases, according to USA Facts, are due to fear, shame, embarrassment, lack of privacy and other reasons.
Due to the seriousness of specific topics, he suggests attendees be at least middle school-aged because they will understand and absorb the information given to them better.
This program began around five years ago when Romney Elementary School teacher Kim Parzych asked him if there was a way they could teach one of her students how to face struggles they were facing at home. He thought having a program that involved teaching entire classes was better than pulling one student aside.
Signed permission is required for girls under 18, and Carter even suggests that this can be a bonding moment between mothers and daughters.
As of last weekend, the full capacity of 20 registered individuals has been reached. Carter said planning is in play for a spring program, so keep an eye out on Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“I think it’s a very empowering program for young ladies to attend,” Carter said.
