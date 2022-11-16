“And to the angel of the church in Sardis write,
‘These things says He who has the seven Spirits of God and the seven stars: “I know your works, that you have a name that you are alive, but you are dead. Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die, for I have not found your works perfect before God. Remember therefore how you have received and heard; hold fast and repent. Therefore if you will not watch, I will come upon you as a thief, and you will not know what hour I will come upon you. You have a few names even in Sardis who have not defiled their garments; and they shall walk with Me in white, for they are worthy. He who overcomes shall be clothed in white garments, and I will not blot out his name from the Book of Life; but I will confess his name before My Father and before His angels.
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Revelation 3:1-6 NKJV)
Who’s perfect? There are famous quotes, which I have no idea who to attribute them to, such as “Nobody is Perfect.” It is so easy to say that after any mistake or mishap.
How about this one: “There is only one person who has ever walked this earth perfect, and that’s Jesus.” Haven’t you heard these before? If you haven’t heard these exactly as mentioned, I am pretty positive you have heard something like them.
Maybe the quotes began in Sardis many years ago. Jesus told them that he hasn’t found their works perfect before God. Are we called to perfection? Let’s evaluate this requirement that seems unattainable. Godly perfection doesn’t require us to do everything exactly right but it does require much. This is what Jesus had to say to all those who listened the day of his famous “Sermon on the Mount.”
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet your brethren only, what do you do more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.’” (Matthew 5:43-48 NKJV)
This is Godly “Perfection.” Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you and pray for those who use and persecute you. Jesus gave us the picture of sunshine and rain, the Sun rises on all and the Rain falls on all. The Father doesn’t offer respect of persons when it comes to this. Within this visual we can find what it means to be perfect. The Father doesn’t withhold from anyone, should you? The answer is no, which is easier said than done.
Jesus also tells the Sardis church to remember how you received and heard. Freely you have received and freely you should give. In a world of “something for something, you have to earn my love and respect,” Jesus corrects the relationship equation. Love, Bless, Do Good and Pray for All; this equals Perfection.
