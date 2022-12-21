I was shocked and saddened when I read Peggy Jo Saville had passed away. We got acquainted years ago when we attended hair shows. In the past few years, we talked a lot on the phone, mostly about Romney High School alumni, which she clearly loved. Peggy Jo will really be missed by a lot of people in the area. My sympathy to the family.
Wanda Koontz met Friday, the 9th, at the Oldtown School House Kitchen and had lunch with several of her classmates from the class of 1968.
Alex Embrey celebrated his 21st birthday on Dec. 15 at a family get-together. Those there were: Matt, Michele and Eli Embrey, Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda and Rylee Koontz.
Rylee Koontz spent last Friday night with her friend, Taiah Redmen, in Augusta and celebrated Taiah’s birthday.
Happy birthday to Rylee Koontz on Dec. 23.
Last Saturday night, the 17th, Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith attended a Christmas party at Wayne and Lynn Long’s in Fort Ashby.
I want to wish my readers a very Merry Christmas, and this is my last letter for this year, so I will wish you all a Happy New Year and hope good things happen in 2023.
