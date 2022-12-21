Lana Koontz

I was shocked and saddened when I read Peggy Jo Saville had passed away. We got acquainted years ago when we attended hair shows. In the past few years, we talked a lot on the phone, mostly about Romney High School alumni, which she clearly loved. Peggy Jo will really be missed by a lot of people in the area. My sympathy to the family.

Wanda Koontz met Friday, the 9th, at the Oldtown School House Kitchen and had lunch with several of her classmates from the class of 1968.

