“And to the angel of the church in Thyatira write,
‘These things says the Son of God, who has eyes like a flame of fire, and His feet like fine brass: “I know your works, love, service, faith, and your patience; and as for your works, the last are more than the first. Nevertheless I have a few things against you, because you allow that woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophetess, to teach and seduce My servants to commit sexual immorality and eat things sacrificed to idols. And I gave her time to repent of her sexual immorality, and she did not repent. Indeed I will cast her into a sickbed, and those who commit adultery with her into great tribulation, unless they repent of their deeds. I will kill her children with death, and all the churches shall know that I am He who searches the minds and hearts. And I will give to each one of you according to your works.
“Now to you I say, and to the rest in Thyatira, as many as do not have this doctrine, who have not known the depths of Satan, as they say, I will put on you no other burden. But hold fast what you have till I come. And he who overcomes, and keeps My works until the end, to him I will give power over the nations
—‘He shall rule them with a rod of iron; They shall be dashed to pieces like the potter’s vessels’—
as I also have received from My Father; and I will give him the morning star.
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.”’
(Revelation 2:18-29 NKJV)
We are so blessed to live in America. As I sit to type this week’s column, I am thinking about the freedom of speech and press we have that I hope we don’t take for granted. Currently, I can share scripture with you every week and not have to worry about government forces showing up at my door to confiscate things and put me into prison. Believers in other parts of the world don’t share this freedom. Please pray for all those who suffer persecution for their faith. I hope we will continue to enjoy this freedom we have for years to come but I know that time is shorter today than yesterday. Jesus is returning just like he promised. In that promise, he told us that it will be like the days of Noah before his coming. In those days, everyone on this earth was distant from their creator and only 8 were chosen to continue. I know we are ultimately heading in that direction because Jesus said it would be like that in the end.
I started thinking about all this because the word “allow” jumped off the page to me while reading the verses. We have so many freedoms here, but all freedoms are not good. We are allowed many things here in America. What are you allowing? The church in Thyatira, like many other churches, was commended for much by Jesus. But they allowed a teacher to continue in their midst and the content of the teaching seduced the people away from the true narrow path. As I mentioned last week about wrong Doctrines, the struggle is similar here. Another teacher, another false seducing way. We MUST be careful of what we take into our mind and heart. Jesus warned us that there will be many false teachers in the last times. Remember, there was a Judas in the Twelve. Evil intentions can be so close, it can even be at the table with you. Stop ALLOWING the darkness to get near.
