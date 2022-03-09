I went to a family wedding in Pittsburgh this weekend, my 1st wedding since maybe 2016.
I was a little rusty with how one goes about picking an appropriate outfit for a wedding, but MONTHS ago, I found a dress on a thrifting app I use (see? I’m young and hip, I use thrifting apps) and thought it was PERFECT for a March wedding.
It was a sort of form-fitting, burgundy velvet number with spaghetti straps. Very ooh-la-la. It was PERFECT. When it arrived (in, like, January) I tried it on.
Amazing. Just as I suspected.
The night before I left for the wedding, I thought I’d try the dress on again, just to get myself pumped up.
I pulled on my shapewear and I shimmied into the dress, and I just felt…uneasy.
Don’t get me wrong, it still looked amazing, but I just didn’t feel GOOD in it. I didn’t feel confident. I didn’t feel comfortable.
As I looked down at this dress that had waited so patiently for its time to shine, I thought to myself, “I can’t wear this.”
I wanted to have a good time at this wedding, and I just knew it wasn’t going to happen in this dress, or in this Spanx.
(“Good time” and “Spanx” have probably never been used in the same sentence. Ever.)
So my decision was made. I needed a new dress.
I was cutting it close; it was the night before the wedding. Up until about 30 seconds before, I had been committed to a whole other look, and now I needed a hail Mary. Of the football OR prayerful variety; I wasn’t picky.
I tried on a few alternates, but nothing was screaming “The Dress.”
Then, I had a thought. No, I could never.
…Could I?
I bought a different dress a couple weeks ago (I have a problem, OK? Shopping is my one true love, and I won’t apologize for it), and it had never seen anything but the inside of my closet.
The dress hit just under my knees, and had a little wrap detail at the waist (for the va-va-voom effect, obviously). It had a scoop neck and cap sleeves.
Oh yeah, and it was also neon green zebra print.
It was the definition of a hail Mary. I put it on, and it was The Dress. No doubt about it.
(OK, that’s kind of a lie. As a chronic overthinker, I doubt everything. A little nudge from both my mom and my fashion-forward cousin cemented my decision.)
I didn’t wear the shapewear. I wore sensible, chunky heeled sandals. And I wore The Dress, and at the wedding, I was comfortable enough to eat, drink and be merry without worrying about my outfit.
When my cousin sent me the link to the wedding’s photo album, I had a familiar pang of nerves. Generally, I don’t like to see candid photos of myself, but I swallowed my anxiety and clicked through.
And I saw a girl in a fabulous green dress having a fabulous time with her family. She was smiling, she was dancing and she wasn’t worried about anything.
Sometimes, what feels the most comfortable is the best option. It may not be part of your plan, but this weekend, I learned that listening to my body is always the right choice.
And honestly, was I REALLY going to choose burgundy velvet over neon green zebra print?
