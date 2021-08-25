The Springfield United Methodist Women held their annual night out with dinner at the Taste of the Town on Tuesday, Aug. 17. They were happy to have 4 ministers to join them: their church minister, Lucinda Davis, and other ministers Ann Merkle, Loretta Brinker and Debbie Shreve. Other members and their guests were Judy Deetz and daughter Sara Jo, Gail Ball, Shirley Twigg, Kitty Miller, Marlene Miller, Carol Raines, Norma Shanholtz and Juanita Grace. They all enjoyed the fellowship of being together.
Sunday the 15th, Randy Koontz and Jeff Platt were in Altoona, Tyrone and Cresson Pa. taking in the rail fan sites and had dinner at the Texas Roadhouse.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Orvis Brock. Orvis passed away Sunday, Aug. 15 at Winchester Medical Center. His wife Lillian and I are cousins, so they always came to the Sisler reunion and I enjoyed talking with them. Orvis will be missed by his family and many friends.
We still need to pray for those in the hospital and those having surgery this week.
