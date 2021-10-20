Kitty’s weekend caught up with her, so we pulled this class from 4 years ago, 1st published Oct. 18, 2017.
One day last week our youngest daughter wore a bright pink shirt with big black lettering that said, “Fight Like a Girl,” punctuated with a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. I asked if she knew what it meant. She replied, “Yes. Grandmommy showed me.”
This time last year, we were still reeling a little from my mother-in-law’s brand-new breast cancer diagnosis. Anytime someone you love mentions the dreaded “C-word,” you’re stopped dead in your tracks. We were scared and worried and maybe a tad bit panicked. She, on the other hand, put her fear aside and met her diagnosis, treatments, and surgeries head on—like a Savage.
Last fall we had lots of conversations about faith and trust. We sat quietly choking back tears as our first grader raised her little hand and added her Grandmommy to our church’s prayer list. We talked about how sometimes medicine might make someone sick before it makes them better. We picked out headscarves and complimented wigs. We realized that a bald, getting better Grandmommy is the most beautiful kind of Grandmommy. We learned to wait for the next appointment, the next report, and the next move. Then, this summer, she got the all clear and finally, after nearly a year, we exhaled.
“Fight Like a Girl.” Our 7-year-old daughter says that simply means to fight. She elaborated, “It means to be strong and tough. You know, you don’t give up. Fight like a girl.”
Anyone who has ever witnessed a girls’ sporting event knows exactly what that looks like. We’ve spent the last 3 months watching sheer passion, grit, and tenacity on high school soccer fields throughout the region. On more than one occasion, I’ve witnessed injured and hobbled girls get up, dust themselves off, go back on the field, and bring home a victory. Our own daughter went to her homecoming dance so bruised that I teased we should’ve gone with a purple dress to match her legs. She just shrugged it off, “yeah, that’s soccer.” Fight Like a Girl.
To our daughters, “Fight Like a Girl” doesn’t mean throwing a weak punch or running away in tears. It means never giving up. It means getting up when you fall. It means taking on a challenge with your head up and your will determined. It’s having resolve and strength and courage. Just like our youngest daughter pointed out, it simply means to fight.
This October, we are thankful for all the women we know who fought. Women just like my mother-in-law, other family members, some of our kids’ teachers, and a few very dear friends, who heard the “C-word” and with heads held high entered the fight.
Cancer doesn’t fight fair. It’s an ugly opponent that leaves us looking and feeling different than when it came. It tries its best to knock us out. Yet, I know so many women who keep getting back up, because sometimes the worst thing cancer can do is pick a fight with a girl.
