Roots trace back to 1855
It started out as a Methodist Episcopal Church in 1855 with the Rev. Eliza Beauty preaching the gospel. By 1886, the congregation had grown so much that a new church was built. Sadly, little is known about this church due to a Christmas Eve fire on Dec. 24, 1907, leaving the valley without a place of worship. The congregation and spiritual leaders made the decision to build a church on Grassy Lick Road, in the Romney-Kirby area.
At that time there was still a (north) Methodist Episcopal Conference and Methodist Episcopal South Conference, with the Kirby area in the South division. This changed in 1939 to the Methodist Church, and was known as part of the Lost River Charge.
Located near Lost River, the minister traveled by horseback or buggy to Hott’s Chapel and Mount Zion churches, staying overnight and returning to the parsonage on Monday. Sometime later, the charge parsonage was first located in Springfield and then moved to Augusta where a new parsonage was built in 1953.
Superintendent Melvin Hott and the congregation decided improvements were needed at Hott’s Chapel, but there was a decided lack of funds. As money was slowly appropriated — with no lawyer, no signed papers — interest-free funds were collected and a basement was put under the church.
It has gone from using 2 wood-burning stoves to a modern heat pump.
By November 1965, the church had a vestibule. But work didn’t stop there. By 1989, the vestibule had been extended and bathrooms, a kitchen and a work and storage room were all added.
The church has held Vacation Bible School since 1960. In addition, Hott’s Chapel now holds monthly birthday dinners and the ladies make apple butter every year.
In October 1996, the church honored the Rev. Sumner Sawyer for 50 years of ministry, nine of which were served at Hott’s Chapel.
On May 8, 2008, Hott’s Chapel observed its 100 years of ministry to the Kirby area. It has activities for youth, a food pantry, takes part in Relay for Life and is dedicated to presenting the Bible, both in word and deed.
