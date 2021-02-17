I am happy to announce I have received my first Covid vaccine shot. I got a call and was asked to visit the Hope Church in Augusta on Feb. 4. The experience was very well organized. I was given a clipboard and asked to fill out an information sheet in my car and then immediately ushered inside. A large room was filled with folks running an assembly line. Someone took the clipboard and ushered me to a vaccination table. After getting the shot I was given a timer set for 15 minutes and seated. The large room provided plenty of space for social distancing while waiting for my timer to go off. Fifteen minutes later I was out the door, the whole process taking, maybe 30 minutes from the time I arrived. No reaction occurred but my arm felt sore for a few days. I was immensely relieved to get it as my work is hands-on and I am very close to my clients. I hope to be called around March 4 for the 2nd dose. I am still wearing my mask and expect to do so until told by health officials that it is safe to go without it.
The snow and ice storms we have been having in High View have made the roads very dangerous, perhaps staying home to avoid the Covid virus has served a two-fold purpose: safety for our health and safety for our cars. We did not hold services at Capon Chapel last Sunday because of bad weather. Today we were in church for our afternoon service. Capon Chapel continues to keep the door open for in-house services. Our membership is small and we have plenty of space to spread out.
With all the snow cover mixed with ice on the ground, our wildlife is struggling to find food. When visiting my sister Joyce last week, her yard was filled with deer hoping for food. They love white bread and she has a good relationship with them. Potato and apple peelings are gobbled up when put on the rubbish pile and also piecrust scraps. Bird feeders are also very busy. We are trying to identify the many varieties of our feathered friends so we can cater to their particular appetites. I love to watch them and enjoy the bird song in the spring. I haven't spotted a robin yet but am looking every day. The 1st day of spring is only a few weeks away. Some varieties of birds were: Blue Jays, Cardinals, Juncos, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Finches, Red-headed Woodpeckers, Carolina Wrens, and Sparrows.
I have been working on a crochet project during the nasty weather. Collecting old crochet patterns is a hobby of mine, especially doily patterns. If you have a pattern you would like to share, call or e-mail me at caponchapelbrenda@gmail.com or 304-856-2623. Happy Valentine’s Day! o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.