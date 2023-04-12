Children’s story hour at the Hampshire County Public Library is every Friday at 11 a.m. The themes this month are trains, shapes, gardens/spring and sheep. Crafts and activities will be provided to go along with the themes.
April 15 at 11 a.m. – art free style
April 18 at 5:30 p.m. – Family night. BINGO.
April 20 at 5:30 p.m. – Art smart club. We will be making a flowerpot/flower craft. We will also be decorating a flower planter pot.
April 20-May 4 – HCPL remaking learning days in WV. We will be celebrating this special time with our different programming during this month. There will be prizes and snacks.
April 23-29 – National Library Week. We will have special monster bookmarks for you to make and take home. Each child that visits the library during this week will also receive a free book of their choice.
April 25 at 1:30 p.m. – Book club. Poetry month.
The library also has several month-long programs.
Prom dresses – we will have free prom dresses available for students to attend the prom (one dress per person).
Beanstack – we will have a “Hop into Reading” challenge for the kids age 1-18 and “Spring into a good book” for adults ages 18-100-plus. We will have a prize for the top winner in each category.
Markerspace – garden markers with old spoons.
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Passive program – National Poetry Month, come read to Nugget (bird)
Escape room – “Something Fishy This Way Comes.” Sign up at the front desk or call 304-822-3185 to reserve a spot.
Scavenger Hunt – We will have Easter egg pictures around the library for you to find. When you find all the eggs on your paper, you will receive a prize at the front desk.
Seed library – Stop by and pick up some seeds for your garden this year (four packs per variety).
