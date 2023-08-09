xmas tree health

Real Christmas trees, including the act of shopping for one, can offer mental health benefits their artificial counterparts cannot, according to West Virginia University research. Shown here is the Jim Rockis Quarter Pine Tree Farm, in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, which has partnered with University researchers.

While the smell of fresh pine or the softness of fir branches can ease holiday woes, West Virginia University researchers have discovered that even the act of shopping for real Christmas trees offers consumers mental health benefits they don’t get on a hunt for artificial ones.

Exposure to real trees, even on Christmas tree lots or in grocery stores, can help consumers recover from mental fatigue, concluded a team led by Chad Pierskalla, professor of Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources at the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design,

