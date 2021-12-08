Last week as we decorated our home for Christmas, I began to fill our kids’ Advent calendar.
Unlike in years past, this year, I only placed 2 pieces of chocolate behind doors numbered 1-17. Anticipating our oldest daughter’s return from college around the 18th, I began putting 3 miniature candy bars from there until the 25th.
For the 1st half of this month, we’ll be preparing for the arrival of Christmas with one less Savage. I’m pretty sure as I was feeling the weight of that realization, our youngest daughter was figuring out how many leftover pieces of chocolate would be ripe for the picking.
On Day 4, I asked our son if he’d remembered to check the Advent calendar. Our littlest Savage, good-naturedly, reprimanded me for reminding him.
If he doesn’t remember on his own, the next day, she gets not only her daily treat, but also any chocolates her brother had neglected from the previous day. As she put it, “The day after, it’s not stealing or looting.”
In her logic, anything found behind yesterday’s forgotten door is fair game. Christmastime or not, in the Savage home, if you snooze on getting your daily Hershey kiss, you lose getting your Hershey kiss.
I am beginning to understand her daily excitement of opening each little door and savoring the tiny treat inside. This year, with the help of a special elf, my husband purchased me my very own Advent calendar.
Every day, I remove the correctly numbered cardboard circle and find a little bottle of wine waiting for me. A few nights ago, with a miniature bottle of Chardonnay in my hand, I asked my husband to move away from the refrigerator so I could chill my Baby Jesus wine.
He looked at me sort of puzzled until I reminded him with each daily revelation, I am happily preparing my heart to celebrate the arrival of our Lord.
I’m not sure he’d given it that much thought when he asked his sister to get me the same wine Advent calendar she was buying for herself. I’m thinking he was acting more on the adage “happy wife, happy life.” Yet, I will forever love the man who intuitively knows when I need “a little bit of wine and a whole lot of Jesus.”
Lately, it hasn’t been a walk in the park at our home. As I pointed out at a medical appointment a few weeks ago, “I’m raising a bunch of Savage teenagers. Right now, would not be a good time to tell me I have to give up wine.”
Luckily, that recommendation wasn’t on the list of things I currently need to do. I’m thankful my husband didn’t purchase an Advent calendar of bacon and meat sticks.
Regardless of what’s behind the little, numbered door, as we prepare our hearts during this time of Advent, my husband and I are approaching it differently than our youngest daughter.
We are learning not to look back for any forgotten opportunities from the day before. Anything behind yesterday’s door can remain there.
We’re learning to be content, opening one day at a time while preparing our hearts to see the bright star guiding our journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.