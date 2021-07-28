Prayer and talking with God — Prayer is our method to talk with God to get close to Him. He likes to hear from us, so that he can give His love back to us. If we don’t open the door, he can’t get in. In our life today, it is very important for us to communicate with Him, and for the help of others if we talk with Him. Our light will shine and when it’s shining, people will notice and will want what we have.
I understand that once our prayer of desire has been released, we need to let go of them and trust in the Power of God to answer them. He knows our need at all times and is simply waiting for an invitation to help us. He has all power to answer prayer but is bound by His own law and our wills. We must invite His will to become our own and we must trust him.
Once we have, we need to ask with sincere desire doubting nothing. If the faith of our friends is weak, the strength of our spirit can literally hold us up if they are sick. Prayer can often heal them if there death seems near, we must always remember to ask God for His will to be done.
The range of our help for others is immense. We can do far more good for our families, friends and others than we could ever imagine.
This all seems so simple to me; prayer is so easy. I would start out asking for something that I needed, then I would start bargaining or offering some specific act of obedience or promise something that would earn me a blessing. All of these were the result of lack of faith and doubt. I doubted that He was fair or even listening to me. All these doubts created a barrier between oneself and God.
To praise Him — Now I understand that God not only hears our prayers but He knows our needs well before we do. In His great love, he answers all prayer perfectly. It is never necessary to repeat He hears all. I also understand the importance of thanking God for all the blessings we receive. His desire is to bless us in full if we open our heart and mind. We too will be filled to overflowing and then we will help others who are in need of prayer and then our lights will always shine.
Matthew 21: 22—If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.
Matthew 6: 7—But when you pray use not vain repetition.
As the heathen do for thee, then they shall be heard for their much speaking.
So when you pray, get to the point, don’t drag it out, for God loves you and knows all. Give Him your love and don’t doubt—have faith.
First published July 27, 2016.
