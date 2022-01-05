A delicious meal waiting for you and your family at the end of the day is possible with a slow cooker.
Slow cookers are convenient and allow us to enjoy a home cooked meal, especially on busy days. With a little pre-planning and one step preparation, family meals are possible.
Slow cooker benefits
• Slow cookers are good to use all year. Coming home to a nice warm meal or soup in the slow cooker is a welcoming treat on a cold winter’s day. Using the slow cooker in the summer does not heat up kitchens the way ovens do.
• Slow cookers help tenderize less expensive cuts of meat by cooking them longer and with a lower temperature.
• Slow cookers use less electricity than ovens.
• Preparing a meal in the slow cooker eliminates the need for take-out which is normally more expensive and less nutritious.
• With one step preparation, a slow cooker saves time and cuts down on cleanup.
Helpful tips
• Spraying the inside of your slow cooker with cooking spray will help with clean up later.
• Meat should be properly thawed in your refrigerator before adding it to the slow cooker. Do not place frozen meat in the slow cooker.
• Meats should also be cut into smaller chunks. Adding a large piece of meat such as a whole chicken or roast will allow the meat to remain in the bacterial danger zone too long.
• Vegetables take longer to cook than meats. Add vegetables to the slow cooker first, followed by meats; cover the vegetables and meat with the suggested liquid from the recipe.
• Approximately 15-20 minutes of cooking time is lost each time the lid is lifted during cooking.
• If your recipe calls for noodles, add them at the end of the cooking process to avoid them from becoming mushy. Softer vegetables such as tomatoes or mushrooms should also be added during the last 45 minutes of the cooking time.
• The majority of slow cookers have 2 or 3 settings. Food will cook in six to 10 hours when using the low setting. Using the high setting allows food to cook in 4 to 6 hours. One hour on high is about equal to 2 hours on low.
Source of recipes: Cornell University Extension Service
Slow Cooker Potato Soup
- 6 cups cubed peeled potatoes
- 4 tsp. chicken bouillon granules
- 5 cups water
- 2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated skim milk
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots
- 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley or 1 Tbsp. dry parsley
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- Snipped chives, optional
In a large slow cooker, combine the 1st 9 ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 7 hours or until the vegetables are tender. Add milk and parsley; mix well. Cover and cook 30-60 minutes longer or until heated through. Garnish with chives if desired.
Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup
- 1 lb. boneless round steak, cut into chunks
- 3 celery ribs, sliced cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes
- 3 beef bouillon cubes
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 3 cups water
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 medium onions, diced
- 1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
In a slow cooker, combine the 1st 12 ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours. Add mixed vegetables; cover and cook on high 2 hours longer or until the meat and vegetables are tender.
White Bean and Chicken Chili
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
- 2 15-oz. cans white kidney beans, drained, and rinsed under cold water
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 cups canned low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 medium jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 cup minced cilantro leaves, (optional)
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Lightly spray a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker with vegetable oil cooking spray. Heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts and cook until no longer pink on outside, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove and place in slow cooker.
Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet and cook onion, garlic, jalapeno pepper, oregano and cumin 7 to 8 minutes or until soft. Place in slow cooker. Add white kidney beans and broth. Stir to combine. Cover and cook on low heat setting 7 to 8 hours or until the chicken is very tender and shreds easily.
Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred with a fork. Return to slow cooker and stir to combine. Add salt to taste. To thicken chili, mash some of beans against side of pot with back of a large mixing spoon. If desired, garnish with cilantro and cheese.
Italian Meat Sauce
- 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef, browned
- 2 stalks celery with tops, chopped and drained
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 tsp. dried oregano leaves
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1 14-1/2 oz. can tomatoes
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 6-oz. cans tomato paste
Put all ingredients in slow cooker. Stir thoroughly. Cover and cook on low 10 to 12 hours (High: 4 to 5 hours).
Beef Pot Roast
- 2 to 3 potatoes, pared and thinly sliced
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 to 3 carrots, pared and thinly sliced
- 3 to 4 pound brisket, rump roast or sliced pot roast, cut into large chunks
- 1 to 2 onions, peeled and sliced
- 1/2 cup water or beef broth
- Put vegetables in bottom of slow cooker. Salt and pepper meat, then put in cooker. Add liquid.
- Cover and cook on low 10 to 12 hours. (High: 5 to 6 hours.) Remove meat and vegetables with spatula and thicken juices for gravy, if desired.
Easy Meatloaf
- 2 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 package dry onion soup mix
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 2/3 cup quick cooking oats
Reserve 2 Tbsp. ketchup. Combine ground beef, eggs, oats, soup mix and remaining ketchup.
Shape into a loaf. Place in slow cooker. Top with remaining ketchup. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 hours (High: 4 to 6)
Tangy BBQ Sandwiches
- 3 cups chopped celery
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1 boneless chuck roast (3 to 4 pounds), trimmed and cut into chunks
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
In a slow cooker, combine the 1st 12 ingredients; mix well. Add roast. Cover and cook on high for 6-7 hours or until tender. Remove roast; cool. Shred meat and return to sauce; heat through.
All Day Apple Butter
- 5-1/2 lbs. apples, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 to 3 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 4 cups sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Spray the inside of the slow cooker with a nonstick cooking spray. Place apples in cooker. Combine sugar, cinnamon, cloves and salt; pour over apples and mix well. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 9-11 hours or until thickened and dark brown, stirring occasionally. Uncover and cook on low 1 hour longer. If desired, stir with a wire whisk until smooth. Spoon into freezer containers, leaving 1/2 inch headspace.
Cover and refrigerate or freeze.
Chocolate Pudding Cake
- 1 package (18-1/4 oz.) chocolate cake mix
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup water
- 1 package (3.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup (6 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 cups (16 oz.) sour cream
- Whipped topping or ice cream, if desired
In a mixing bowl, combine the 1st 6 ingredients. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour into a 5-quart slow cooker that has been coated with nonstick cooking spray. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Creamy Scalloped Potatoes
- 2 lbs. potatoes (about 6 medium)
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 (10-3/4 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 tsp. salt
- 4 slices American cheese
Pare and thinly slice potatoes. Toss slices in 1 cup water and 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar.
Drain. Put half of sliced potatoes in greased slow cooker. Top with half of onion slices, flour, salt and pepper. Add remaining sliced potatoes and onions. Sprinkle with remaining flour. Add butter. Cooking time: Low 7-9 hrs. High 3-4 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.