“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full [John 10:10].
If I didn’t know that this verse was describing the problem of evil in our world, (evil vs. good, Satan vs. Christ) I would think that it could very well describe life as we have been living it over the past 3 months.
But then, that is how the enemy of our soul wages war. He very subtly works to discourage, depress, disorient and defeat. If ever there was a time in which many were dealing with these very qualities, it would be now.
But, there is One who has waged the war to defeat the enemy of our soul and has won that war. His name is Jesus. He did it on the cross for you and me that we may live life to the full [abundantly, in the Kin James Version].
Yes, that ole enemy is still out there looking for whom he may devour. But, as for me and those who know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, he is a defeated foe!
The scripture noted in this article made me think of the pandemic that we have been waging war against. Many have been fearful, paranoid and even paralyzed by the constant barrage of negativity in both the broadcast and print media.
Our society doesn’t appear to be “living life to the full.” Existing and enduring might better describe our recent régime.
However, because of a loving Lord, no matter the circumstances, we are able to live life to the full. My ability to get out of bed each morning, stumble my way to the coffee pot and then begin my day in prayer and reading of God’s word is certainly a reminder of that.
After the long cold winter and lackluster spring, the recent warmer temperatures afforded me the opportunity to plant my garden and flowers last week. Just getting outside to enjoy the sun and warmth brought joy and a somewhat sense of relief. Knowing the garden will soon be producing its fruit is the added blessing.
Folks, let’s live life to the full. Yes, take precautions, be smart, follow the safe distancing guidelines, but live.
My faith, hope and trust are in the Lord my God. It is not in the government or even medical science. Although, God does use trained medical personnel for our care and healing. For that, we are very thankful.
I challenge you to join me on that journey of living life to the full in Christ Jesus.
