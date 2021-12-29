A couple friends of mine gifted me a book this year for Christmas, and it got me thinking about the idea of reading.
You know, back in my formative years, I used to read a TON, but I think I probably stopped when I was in college, because every time I turned around, there was some rhetoric textbook or French novel that needed my attention, so I was drained. Reading felt like work, and I don’t think I’ve gotten back into it since.
But I’ve been thinking about it a little bit, and I’ve decided it’s time. It’s time to get back into it.
The best writers read a lot, right? I feel like I…read that somewhere. If that’s true, I could always use a little help.
And, if you think about it, being an adult is crazy because you can literally go to the library and check out whatever book you want. You don’t have parents or teachers telling you what you HAVE to read, or what you’re not ALLOWED to read. You can go crazy.
Maybe you want to read a steamy-yet-corny period romance, where the cover of the book has a man with no shirt and glossy hair, and he’s clutching a woman in a corset. Do your thang. Maybe you want to read a young-adult dystopian novel with coming-of-age themes, even though you’ve already come of age. No one is stopping you.
You can read biographies of people you ACTUALLY care about and are interested in, as opposed to the typical “assigned reading” from the classrooms of our past.
I got into biographies early, because my library back home carried a short, photo-heavy biography of Orlando Bloom, which I checked out MANY times. Many, many times.
So, if 5th grade Emma can get into a bio of a D-list celebrity, you can probably find at least ONE famous or historical person you might want to read about. It doesn’t always have to be, like, Ben Franklin or Lewis and Clark (who people always talk about like they’re 1 singular person: Lewisanclark. Maybe you want to just read about Lewis. Maybe you have a hankering for Clark. As an adult, you can do what you want. See my point?).
Just last week, I finished a book that I bought on a whim about the romantic relationship between Jackie and Bobby Kennedy after JFK died.
Those Kennedys were WILD, man. Straight bonkers.
Usually, I try to avoid clichés, but you really can get lost in a book. When I was in college, I was young, virtually carefree (my cares were hangover cures and when the breakfast buffet would close) and always on the move. I felt like I hardly had time to sit down, and I didn’t need to “get lost” in a book.
But with the world we live in now, sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves is get lost.
Learn about a topic or person we never knew too much about. Dive into a fantasy world. Take some time to read “the classics,” and then complain about how they’re overrated and jump into something a little more your speed.
I don’t like the formality of New Year’s “resolutions,” because it always feels like you’re letting yourself down if you don’t achieve some sort of goal. I’m a lot more loosey-goosey than that.
I like to have “hopes for the new year,” and one of my big hopes this year is that I get back into reading, the way I was in elementary school, when we’d all have to clean out our desks and I’d have nearly 10 books shoved in there (including you-know-who’s biography).
I think we can all agree that whether it’s time spent scrolling on our phones, on Facebook, watching Netflix or playing video games, we all probably could spare a teeny bit more time to turn a few pages here and there.
So, scram. Get lost. o
