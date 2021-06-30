Focus on Faith
Little Capon Baptist
Little Capon Baptist Church was organized under the leadership the Rev. Samuel Umstot on Oct. 20, 1894. Several members who worshipped at the Zoar Church — old Mount Zion on Rio Road — felt the need to form a sister church, hoping it would bring glory to God and spread the gospel in the Little Capon area.
The church was admitted to the Eastern Baptist Association in 1895. A Sunday school program was instituted in 1899.
Records indicate that the 1st officers of the church were William Gray, deacon; Charles M. Pultz, church clerk; Jessie R. Gray, treasurer; and the Rev. Samuel Umstot was the first spiritual leader.
In 1921, it was voted to purchase the “Old Kline Property” on Little Cacapon Road, the present location of the church, from Jesse Gray. By 1945, a new concrete block church was built and the value of the church property was placed at $2,500.
Pews were cut out of large pine trees harvested from the Short Mountain area and were built and finished by church members. Later, a communion table, pulpit and pulpit Bible were given as memorial gifts.
Electric wall heaters were installed in 1969, in 1970 an electric organ was purchased and by 1972 they had a new piano. A vestibule, 4 Sunday school rooms, 3 rest rooms, a fellowship hall, a brick fireplace and a kitchen were added, along with remodeling of the sanctuary.
Members and friends contributed many hours of labor on these projects.
Other memorial gifts included a steeple, a white cross, 5 stained-glass windows, pulpit chairs, a Williamsburg chandelier, new carpet and pew coverings.
The Gavin Heare family gave the church additional land. A decade ago the church purchased more land from Gavin’s daughter and husband.
In recent years, the church has increased its involvement in community outreach and missionary work, which has included three mission trips to Haiti.
Little Capon Baptist Church has had 18 pastors since its formation. In addition to preaching the word of God, its outreach includes special music ministry, Children’s Church, VBS and many teaching classes.
Information provided by John Saville
