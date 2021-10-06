Did you know that October is TeenTober? This is a nationwide initiative developed by the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) to celebrate teens, promote teen services, and encourage literacy. This year’s theme is “What will you discover at the library?”
HCPL will be offering special programming geared toward youths and teens throughout the month. Every week will offer something new! Decorate bookmarks to show off your love of reading, express yourself through writing with poetry, bring out your techie side with a STEM craft and get artsy on Teen Night by making a cool tie-dye face mask.
Comic book enthusiasts are invited to attend this month’s special event: a visit from local authors/artists, Aeric McBride and Arianna Pownall, the creative minds behind the graphic novel, “West of Virginia.” This novel includes the first 6 comics in a series featuring a post-apocalyptic West Virginia filled with cryptids, mutants and mayhem. You may purchase a copy for the authors to sign beforehand on Amazon, or purchase a copy at the event. Both Aeric and Arianna will be at the library at 5 p.m., Oct. 12 to talk about their unique homage to “Wild, Wonderful West Virginia” and sign copies.
Ready for Halloween? LEGO Night’s creepy creations will be on display in the library. Family Craft for October is pumpkin decorating. Be sure to stay tuned for information about the Halloween Booktactular, which will occur on Oct. 30.
The library will be closed Fri., Oct. 8 for training and Mon., Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Oct. 5 to Oct. 29 – Fine Arts Show.
Oct. 8 – Closed.
Oct. 11 – Closed.
Oct. 12, 5 p.m. – Aeric McBride & Arianna Pownall, “West of Virginia,” Author Event.
Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Build a robotic hand and learn to sign with it using ASL.
Oct. 15 – Arts Show Reception.
Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Come to the A/V room and do a family activity.
Oct. 22 to 23 – West Virginia Book Festival (located in Charleston, WV).
Oct. 26, 1:30 p.m. – The Book Club will be meeting to discuss Edward Rutherford’s “London”.
Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. – Teen Night.
Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. – Halloween Booktacular.
