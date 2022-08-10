Trucker’s stroke, strong faith steers life in a different direction
ROMNEY — “I stroke.”
That’s the slurred phrase Margo Davis heard on the other end of the line as her husband, Jerry “Fireball” Davis, called her from his truck in April, 7 hours away from his home in Romney.
Fireball has been driving trucks for almost 50 years, and on April 23, after he took a load to Wisconsin and was making his way to Georgia, he had a sudden feeling that something wasn’t right.
In fact, something was really, really wrong: he felt like something had hit his head like a hammer. It was a stroke, and one that would alter the trajectory of his and Margo’s lives.
He hadn’t been feeling too well, Margo explained. He’d called his friend Mark, admitting that he felt nauseous and under the weather. When Fireball’s stroke began, he was able to get his truck over to a rest area and called 911 himself.
When he called his wife after, she could barely understand him.
“When he called me, he said, ‘I stroke, I stroke,’” Margo recalled. “He could barely speak…by the time he got to the hospital, he couldn’t speak at all.”
The ambulance picked him up in Abingdon, Va. and took him to the hospital. He was there 3 days, and then he was headed back to Winchester for rehab for about 5 weeks.
“When I got to rehab, I couldn’t walk, talk, speak or swallow, and I was seeing double,” Fireball explained.
Margo added, “We’re surviving; it’s a rough road, but he’s doing better.”
But after decades of driving trucks with J&M Trucking (he and Margo’s business), his trucking career is over.
“He drove for lots of people; we’ve been in business since 1998,” Margo said. “He drove for 49 years…we had to go out of business.”
Though the landscape of the Davises’ lives has changed, they’re strong in their faith and practicing gratitude for Fireball’s gradual recovery.
There are 2 upcoming fundraisers underway to help raise money for the Davis family – and every little bit helps, said Sandy Kinnamon, who’s working to coordinate the events.
First, there’s a spaghetti dinner planned for Aug. 19 at the Tearcoat Church in Augusta, a joint fundraiser between the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren and Community Bible in Romney. The dinner accepts freewill donations and aims to raise money for Fireball’s medical expenses.
“Come out and be fed physically and spiritually,” Kinnamon said. “It could be a good time to get together.”
The 2nd event being held in support of Fireball and his family is an Aug. 27 cornhole tournament at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta from 11 a.m. until 5.
“We’re blessed to have Paul Thomas from Meyersdale to head the tournament,” Kinnamon said. “It’s a big deal…it’s fun for everyone.”
There’ll be live music, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and lots of food available, she added – and it’s free to get on the grounds and enjoy the entertainment.
For any questions about the spaghetti dinner or to register for the cornhole tournament on the 27th, contact Community Bible’s Pastor Jim Kinnamon at 240-727-0904, Sandy at 301-707-2155, or Darlene Wotring at either 304-790-2926 or msdar59@yahoo.com.
Kinnamon just asked that folks bring their loving and giving spirits to the fundraising events this month, and come together to support Fireball during this tough time for him and his family.
He and Margo are keeping the faith, Fireball said, and Margo added that her husband has a “heart of gold.”
“I’m not going to say God ‘made’ this happen, but God ‘let’ this happen,” Margo said. “I know there are so many people out there who have had stokes…we’re no different than anyone else. God let this happen for a reason; we don’t know why.”
