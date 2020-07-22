ROMNEY — A tree planting and a plaque installation will be the highlights of a drive-through open house for Mountaineer Mental Health on July 31.
The agency came into existence 2 years ago after Family Protective Services unexpectedly closed.
“We had planned to have an open house back when we opened 2 years ago and have been too swamped to fit it in,” said Director Heidi Fields. “COVID has freed us up just enough that we are prioritizing this at this time.”
The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Mountaineer’s office, located at 285 West Birch Lane. The tree and plaque dedication will occur at 1 p.m.
Throughout the event, Brian Chase from 100.1 FM, the Wolf, will be broadcasting. Food and prizes will be given out.
Walk-through tours of the facility will require guests to wear masks.
The weeping cherry tree that Mountaineer recently planted in the lot is a memorial to lives that have been lost to suicide or overdose due to mental health and addiction issues, Fields said
“We hope the tree is a symbolic reminder as it blossoms each spring, endures the changes of the seasons and proves hardy during harsh winters to raise awareness and instill hope for life in others,” Fields said.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle will place the memorial plaque at the tree.
For more information Mountaineer Mental Health’s services, call 304-359-2380.
