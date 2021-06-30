If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — June 29, 1921
The County Court is called to meet in special section today to consider letting the contract for completing the Court House, to go over the delinquent list and transact several other matters.
The storm of Saturday evening did much damage to the Piney Mountain section and is said by residents to be the worst storm since 1892. It seems to have been in the nature of a cloudburst. Beginning at John P. Everett’s and extending in a line to E.F. Bean’s, J.D. Timbrook’s and J.C. Pownell’s, who lives at the mouth of a stream emptying into the Little Capon, wagon and footbridges were washed away, trees uprooted and plowed ground washed away. The storm is said to have done more damage than all the rain storms since 1892.
50 Years Ago — June 30, 1971
PLEASANT GROVE — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lee and Kathy, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Murray and daughter, Christi, spent a week recently vacationing in Florida.
Michael Lee fell out of a tree last week and cracked a rib. He is getting along OK.
Ralph Davis, of Winchester, the 1969 Hare track champion at Winchester Speedway, won his first feature this season in his 58 Ford six.
James and Roger Daugherty spent two weeks at the National Army Reserve Camp at Fort Knox, Ky. They returned home this past Saturday and were very glad to be away from the hot weather they experienced while away.
40 Years Ago — June 24, 1981
Dwayne E. Heishman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Heishman, of Romney, has recently been elected student body treasurer of Fairmont State College for the 1981-82 school year.
Mr. and Mrs. Wade Clinedinst and sons of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently vacationed in Germany for two weeks in April. They flew from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia to Frankfurt, Germany and stayed in Garmisch, Munich and visited friends in Pirmasens where they were stationed five years ago. The weather was beautiful while there. Upon returning to Saudi Arabia, the temperatures had gotten quite hot. The daily temperature now averages 120 degrees and above.
30 Years Ago — June 26, 1991
Gov. Gaston Caperton has announced that the “Potomac Eagle” will make its inaugural run along the South Branch River during the July 4th holiday.
Denny’s Family Store, 96 West Main St., ad this week has the following items mentioned: all men’s shorts — 20 percent off; tank tops — $2.50 and men’s T-shirts — $3.99. Summer fun sale is going on now through July 3. Look for other summer fun sale specials.
Orchardists are predicting that Hampshire County’s peach crop will bounce back this summer after several years of below average harvest.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Surber, Erin and Dani spent the past week vacationing in Florida at Disney World.
20 Years Ago — June 27, 2001
Steve Bailes of North River Mills says there have been regular sightings of the bald eagle on North River. He also shared that his family had an interesting visit from Fred Doyle, now 77, who was stationed on Tutuilla Island (American Samoa) in 1941 when he was 17. He is collecting information about the island for the reunion of the 7th Defense Marines who will meet in Seattle, Wash., this year. Steve and wife Terry recognized some of the young men in the photos since they had camped by their home in Samoa – “small world.”
10 Years Ago — June 29, 2011
ROMNEY —The first new residential subdivision project in Hampshire County since 2009 is set to be approved next month by the Hampshire County Planning Commission.
McLaughlin Farm Subdivision is a five-lot project in the Arnold Stickley Road area near Green Spring. With an average lot size of around six acres, McLaughlin Farm includes several South Branch River front tracts with potential building sites located out of the designated flood hazard area, according county planning official Charles Baker.
INWOOD — Hampshire’s 10-11 all-stars staved off elimination from the district Little League tournament Monday night with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Jefferson that included fending off a sixth-inning rally by the losers.
“It was unbelievable,” said Hampshire manager Eric Hott.
Michele, Alex and Eli Embrey, Gale Smith, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz walked for Relay For Life last Saturday.
Community Bible Assembly of God, Poland Road, just off Route 28, will be holding revival with Carlos Reyes, Thursday through Saturday, July 7-9 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 10, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.