Musician returns to old stomping grounds for concert that ‘gives something back’
NORTH RIVER MILLS — The “Old Miller Inn” on Cold Stream Road is opening its doors on Friday, June 2, for those itching to dance to some funky, bluesy, groovy tunes.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Musician returns to old stomping grounds for concert that ‘gives something back’
NORTH RIVER MILLS — The “Old Miller Inn” on Cold Stream Road is opening its doors on Friday, June 2, for those itching to dance to some funky, bluesy, groovy tunes.
“Now it’s time to come back,” said former Hampshire County resident Erik Anders about his upcoming performance as the Anders Drayton Situation.
Anders, whose legal last name is Mielzarek, used to own Capon Bridge Computers. His parents, Lee Ann Mielzarek and Erik Mielzarek lived in High View before passing, and the family lived in Hampshire County off and on before Anders permanently moved to Virginia.
“We were kind of that mobile family,” he said, referring to his early Capon Bridge Bobcat days.
Ander’s love for music began at a young age, and at 15, he began playing at bars. He then created an “incognito” record label in the mid-90s that ran out of Hampshire County for a long time.
Even with his move, Anders still comes back to visit the county. His father-in-law is a pastor at Little Cacapon Baptist Church; both of his in-laws, Christina and Tony Baker, live in Augusta.
Even with his visits back and forth to the county, he has never once performed his music – until now. What should folks expect to hear?
Beach music – sort of.
Anders grew up listening to a lot of rock and blues when he lived in Virginia and D.C., and when he was in Hampshire… country, of course. He admits that a lot of his music has go-go sounds to it but “some old country music” shines through his songs as well. Anders also mixes some urban beats into his songs with the help of his bandmate William Drayton, a seasoned rapper.
The Anders Drayton Situation will perform their new album, “Up in Smoke,” along with an unreleased track.
Anders mentioned that the duo will only perform for tips, and they will match the exact amount donated and gift it all to their local food shelter.
“We just want to give something back,” Drayton said about his band always trying to stay on a positive wavelength.
Friday’s show will begin at 7 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. It will feature Capon Bridge’s guitar duo J&J on the stage.
Bring your own chair, snacks and fun spirit to 8200 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.