This week there is no talk about weather. It has been a series of ever-varying events, though it should be warm and nice and I don’t see that changing. We have had a lot of rain and that’s always a good thing early in the season. The porch and deck plants we have been babying all winter are in their summer home now. We have a lot of cats and they always think those plants are hanging there for their amusement, but they are just out of reach. They are always interested in the hummingbirds when they come to the feeders. Fortunately, the hummingbird feeders are in a place where jumping up to get the birds is not an option.
We have gotten a lot of things planted and are no longer worried about a nasty frost coming along and ruining them. Against my better judgment, I also planted a lot of seeds. Many are coming up, so maybe this will be a good year for them. We shall see.
This has been such an unusual year that I have trouble remembering when some of these plants should be blooming. The iris have been gorgeous this year, as are the lilies. If we can keep the deer out of one last garden, we should have lilies blooming all summer.
One of my favorite cut flowers is Lisianthus (Eustoma). It is a short-lived perennial, grown as an annual in our area. I had them for years when we lived in Charles Town, but I have seen none for sale in this area. I found they would come back every year if they were in a sheltered area. Lisianthus are a wonderful, long-lived cut flower. They are tricky for even experienced nursery professionals to grow from seed, so purchase transplants or plugs. I would suggest buying them already growing and flowering in pots. If the variety you buy gets tall, plant them close together so they support each other. Lisianthus all require slightly acidic soil, so if you start seeing yellow leaves, you know the soil is too alkaline. They like full sun and lots of water, but not soggy soil. I rarely fertilize plants in the garden, but you will get stellar results if you give them some fertilizer high in phosphate (the middle number on the package). As always, start with half-strength and work up to full strength fertilizer in two weeks.
In case you forgot, the three fertilizer numbers on the container refer to the primary nutrients in the mix. The first is nitrogen (N) and it will give you wonderful foliage. The second number represents phosphorus (P), which is best for fruit and flower production. The last number is for potassium (K), and that promotes the movement of water and carbs in the plant’s tissue for overall good growth.
Pinch back your annuals when they get four to six inches tall to promote bushy growth. Since I grow them to cut, most of our annuals don’t get pinched back. We sold impatiens and begonias at the Mother’s Day flower sale at the library and if you bought them, I hope they are doing well. Water and light shade are all they need to be attractive until fall, at which time you can take them indoors until next summer. Other popular shade lovers include coleus and vinca.
Marigolds and multiflora petunias make good border plants and will provide you with color throughout the summer and well into fall with no help from you. Not many plants can offer you that. The reason for multiflora petunias is because they withstand heat much better than other varieties, plus they branch more easily.
If you need a tall, bold and beautiful plant in the back of a border or along a wall, try a spider flower (Cleome). They produce a fine, airy, four-foot-tall display and drop their dead blooms, thus requiring no trimming or deadheading. And they produce lots of seeds for next year.
And lastly, if you plant asters, they need to be in a different part of your garden every year to minimize the possibility of aster wilt.
The library is still looking for old yearbooks. If you have one, please consider donating it to the library. They are used for reunions and genealogy.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.