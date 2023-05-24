Sally Mullins

This week there is no talk about weather. It has been a series of ever-varying events, though it should be warm and nice and I don’t see that changing. We have had a lot of rain and that’s always a good thing early in the season. The porch and deck plants we have been babying all winter are in their summer home now. We have a lot of cats and they always think those plants are hanging there for their amusement, but they are just out of reach. They are always interested in the hummingbirds when they come to the feeders. Fortunately, the hummingbird feeders are in a place where jumping up to get the birds is not an option.

We have gotten a lot of things planted and are no longer worried about a nasty frost coming along and ruining them. Against my better judgment, I also planted a lot of seeds. Many are coming up, so maybe this will be a good year for them. We shall see.

